Wednesday's Area High School Schedule

AMANDA SABGA/Staff photoKate Gemmell and Andover travel to Cushing Field on the campus of UMass Lowell on Wednesday for a huge battle against Central Catholic (5 p.m. start).

 Amanda Sabga

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Boys Cross Country

North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Brooks at Cushing Academy, 2 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5 p.m. (at UMass Lowell’s Cushing Field); Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.;

Golf

Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

St. Paul’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Boston University Academy at Bradford Christian, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Brooks at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.

