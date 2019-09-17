Wednesday's Area High School Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 18
Boys Cross Country
North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Brooks at Cushing Academy, 2 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5 p.m. (at UMass Lowell’s Cushing Field); Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.;
Golf
Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
St. Paul’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Boston University Academy at Bradford Christian, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.
