Boys Basketball
Brooks 75, Governor’s Academy 53
NEPSAC Class B first round
Brooks (75): Oladitan 2, Yepdo 18, Foster 22, Smith 6, Thomson 15, Mulvey 2, Whitney-Sidney 9, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0, Janney 0, Blodgett 0, D’Silva 1. Totals 27-16-75
3-pointers: Smith 2, Yepdo 2, Mulvey
Governor’s Academy (18-9): 31 22 — 53
Brooks (23-2): 32 43 — 75
Girls Basketball
Brooks 79, Cushing Academy 52
NEPSAC Class B first round
Brooks (79): Eddy 5, Madigan 11, Robinson 14, Mair 14, Cordes 6, Dewey 29, Moeller 0, Coughlin 0, Marchesseault 0, Connelley
3-pointers: Eddy, Madison, Robinson 3, Mair 2
Brooks (17-8): 41 38 — 79
Cushing Academy: 19 33 — 52
Concord 69, Salem 64
NH Division 1 First Round
Salem (69): Dominguez 0, Emerson 3, Boucher 0, Rivera 1, Murray 16, Lakos 0, Franzen 26, Saif 7, Hazelton 11. Totals 22-12-64
3-pointers: Hazelton 3, Franzen 3, Murray 2
Salem (15-8, 11-8 NH): 7 18 21 11 7 — 64
Concord (13-6 NH): 20 13 11 13 12 — 69
Boys Ice Hockey
Windham 2, Nashua North 1
Nashua North (12-7): 0 1 0 — 1
Windham (6-10-3): 1 1 0 — 2
Division 1 First Round
Goals: Bobby DiCicco, Mike Montanile
Saves: Vito Mancini 16
Pinkerton 7, Hanover 0
Pinkerton (11-8): 1 2 4 — 7
Hanover (10-9): 0 0 0 — 0
Division 1 First Round
Goals: Adan Price, Ethan Burgess 3, Joe Marra, Brett Levesque, Nathan Drouin
Saves: Matt Gilliland 18
Boys Skiing
State Championship
Team Results (21 teams, no local teams scored): 1. Marblehead 4:40.88, 2. BC High 4:42.06, 3. St. John’s-Shrewsbury 4:47.02; 9. St. John’s Prep 5:10.41
SLALOM (145 skiers): 1. Baxter Jennings (Marblehead) 44.73; 51. Segev Moritz (North Andover) 48.84
GIANT SLALOM: 1. James Davis (Weston) 43.68, 41. Moritz (North Andover) 51.18
OVERALL: 1. Jennings (Marblehead) 1:29.18, 38. Moritz (NA) 1:40.02
Girls Skiing
State Championship
Team Results (22 teams, no locals): 1. Hingham 4:54.24, 2. Marblehead 4:59.57, 3. Cohasset 5:00.29; 6. Masconomet 5:16.43, 7. Austin Prep 5:23.65
SLALOM (146 skiers): 1. Chloe Brush (Groton-Dunstable) 45.34; 13. Jane Freund (North Andover) 49.70
GIANT SLALOM: 1. Julia Waal (Hingham) 46.90; 26. Freund (NA) 51.45
OVERALL: 1. Brush (G-D) 1:32.56; 18. Freund (NA) 1:41.15
