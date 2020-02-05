Boys Basketball
Brooks 65, Middlesex School 57
Brooks (65): Oladitan 2, Yepdo 12, Foster 13, Smith 18, Thomson 11, Mulvey 9, Costantino 0, Iwowo 0. Totals 22-11-65
3-pointers: Smith 4, Yepdo 4, Mulvey, Foster
Brooks (15-2): 41 24 — 65
Middlesex School (13-5): 25 32 — 57
Greater Lawrence 80, Northeast Metro 48
Greater Lawrence (80): Mejia 16, Calderon 2, Languasco 11, Gonzalez 4, Palmer 15, Valenzuela 4, Rodriguez 2, Tineo 16, S. Cruz 10. Totals 37-3-80
3-pointers: Mejia 2, Palmer
Northeast Metro (3-12): 14 14 7 13 — 48
Greater Lawrence (11-4): 23 17 26 14 — 80
Girls Basketball
Brooks 69, Phillips 41
Phillips (41): Herndon 16, Harris 5, Hannon 2, McGrath 8, Buckley 6, Marquis 4.
Brooks (69): Eddy 4, Riley 2, Madigan 4, Moeller 3, Robinson 2, Mair 18, Connolly 2, Cordes 16, Dewey 18. Totals 28-10-69
3-pointers: B —Cordes, Mair, Moeller; PA — Herndon, Harris, McGrath
Phillips: 7 14 11 9 — 41
Brooks (13-5): 22 26 12 9 — 69
Presentation of Mary 41, Immaculate Heart of Mary 26
PMA (40): Fabino 9, Collyer 25, Boyle 0, D’Agostino 2, Spaniol 0, Latino 4, Martinez 0, Chong 0, Nguyen 0, Le 0, Mather 0. Totals 17-0-40
3-pointers: Collyer 5, Fabino
Immaculate Heart of Mary (6-10): 5 8 8 5 — 26
Presentation of Mary (9-7): 9 13 14 5 — 41
Whittier 68, Stoneham 58
Whittier (68): Talley 21, Efosa 26, Krafton 18, Meekins 0, McGrath 1, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 2.
3-pointers: Efosa 5, Talley 5, Krafton
Stoneham (6-11): 10 15 12 21 — 58
Whittier (13-4): 12 14 21 21 — 68
Windham 44, Dover 36
Windham (44): Hughes 6, Tsetsilas 8, Smith 2, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 0, Husson 6, Amari 0, Dempsey 22.
3-pointers: Hughes 2, Tsetsilas, Dempsey
Dover: 7 7 10 12 — 36
Windham (7-7, 4-7 NH): 13 8 8 15 — 44
Salem 53, Nashua North 42
Salem (53): Murray 17, Hazelton 0, Boucher 0, Rivera 0, Franzen 25, Emerson 2, Wall 0, Moniz 0, Beauchesne 2, Saif 7. Totals 17-11-53
3-pointers: Franzen 5, Murray 2, Saif
Salem (12-5, 8-5 NH): 16 16 8 13 — 53
Nashua North (3-9 NH): 10 10 15 7 — 42
Sanborn 56, ConVal 36
Sanborn (56): Merry-Carreiro 17, Morris 0, Houghton 12, McGough 7, Griffith 0, Young 6, Douglas 0, Hinckley 0, Brown 0, Postema 0, Giles 0, DiRienzo 0. Totals 18-24-56
3-pointers: Merry-Carreiro 2, Cotter 2, McGough, Houghton
ConVal (4-8): 11 10 8 7 — 36
Sanborn (5-7): 17 9 18 12 — 56
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton finishes undefeated
Pinkerton highlights:
Beam: Hana Phaneuf 9.0; Floor: Ashley McKinnon 9.5
Records: Pinkerton 37-0
Boys Ice Hockey
Bishop Guertin 2, Pinkerton 1
Pinkerton (7-6): 0 0 1 0 — 1
Bishop Guertin: 0 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Ethan Burgess
Saves: Matt Gilliland 28
Cambridge 4, Methuen 4
Methuen (6-6-2): 2 0 2 — 4
Cambridge: 1 1 2 — 4
Goals: Colby Scott, Jackson Petisce, Ethan Schena, Aidan Hollingsworth
Saves: James Trussel 45
Central Catholic 4, Waltham 2
Central Catholic (10-6-1): 1 1 2 — 4
Waltham: 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Tyler Cullen, Aidan O’Connell, Tyler DiBurro, Alex Furry
Saves: Michael Brothers 23
Windham 2, Nashua North 0
Windham (8-7-0): 1 0 1 — 2
Nashua North: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Bobby DiCicco, Owen Larouco
Saves: Vito Mancini 12
Andover 4, St. John’s Prep 4
St. John’s Prep: 0 2 2 — 4
Andover (6-8-1): 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Steve Ingram 2, Mike Feeney, Anton Pace
Saves: Jake Bresner 32
Salem 6, Pelham 2
Pelham: 0 1 1 — 2
Salem (10-2-3, 8-1-3 N): 1 2 3 — 6
Goals: Ryan Pappalardo 2, Sam Maietta 2, Ryan Allard, Austin Salvetti
Saves: Spencer Deane 16
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 5, Thayer Academy 2
Thayer Academy (6-9-1): 1 0 1 — 2
Brooks (11-4-1): 0 1 4 — 5
Goals: Carly Stefanini 2, Brooks Rogers, Quin Healy, Molly Driscoll
Saves: Sydney Correa 21, Eleanor Rogers 4
Methuen/Tewksbury 3, Acton-Boxborough 2
Methuen/Tewksbury (9-2-4): 1 1 1 — 3
Acton-Boxborough: 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Nikole Gosse, Ryan Quinn, Brenna Greene
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 23
Andover 2, Billerica 1
Billerica: 0 0 1 — 1
Andover (8-4-3): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Hannah Rowe, Sara Carleo
Saves: Lillian Jagger 16
Girls Skiing
Andover wins twice
Meet Results: North Andover 121, Haverhill 9; Andover 80, North Andover 55; Andover 119, Swampscott 16; Austin Prep 85, Swampscott 50; Manchester-Essex 75, Austin Prep 60; Georgetown 82, Manchester-Essex 53; Masconomet 110, Georgetown 25; Masconomet 135, Haverhill 0
Top 15: 1. Sydney Eilla (AP) 22.31, 2. Deanna DiNitto (AP) 22.47, 3. Jane Freund (NA) 22.77, 4. Hannah Hubbard (ME) 22.78, 5. Katherine Downs (ME) 22.79, 6. Maddy O’Brien (S) 22.81, 7. Charlotte Hill (Mas) 22.89, 8. Ava Pelletier (Mas) 23.02, 8. Ashley Hamson (Mas) 23.02, 10. Haley Serafino (Mas) 23.31, 11. Mia Muse (NA) 23.43, 12. Brenna Slomski (Geo) 23.49, 13. Cat Malatesta (Mas) 23.68, 14. Mia Gustafson (Geo) 23.82, 15. Bella Clarke-Alderman (Mas) 23.84; ... ALSO: 21. Hannah Peck (And) 24.34
Records: Masconomet 12-0; North Andover 10-2; Georgetown 10-2; Andover 7-5; Manchester-Essex 5-7; Austin Prep 4-8; Swampscott 1-11; Haverhill 0-12
Wrestling
Greater Lawrence 59, Dedham High 12
Gr. Lawrence winners:
106: Elianiz Alicea by forfeit; 113: Tyler Boudreau by forfeit; 126: Aden Ranno by forfeit; 132: Joseph DeBelis by forfeit;145: Augusta Reina dec. 5-1; 152: Julien Melendez pin 1:23; 160: Amauris Gomez pin 3:06; 170: Miguel Vasquez by forfeit; 182: Edward Pimentel pin :32; 220: Anffelny Araujo pin 1:13
Records: Greater Lawrence 11-15-2
Methuen 39, Lawrence 35
Local winners:
106:Fernando Alvarado (L) pinf 5:32; 113: Luis Mauricio (L) by forfeit; 120: Michaek Crowe (M) dec. 7-0; 126: Adam Rader (L) dec. 7-1; 132: Xavier Cordero (M) dec. 7-3; 138: John Vasquez (L) pin 1:28; 145: Joe Gangi (M) pin :23 ; 152: Dom DeMaio (M) pin 3:15; 160: Itezenien Leonardo (L) pin 1:55; 170: CJ Brown (M) pin 1:47; 182:Anthony Tomano (M) pin 4:48 ; 195: Freddy Collazo (L) pin 3:30; 220: Eric Sanchez (L) pin 1:31; HVY: Corey Bard (M) pin 3:19
Records: Methuen 19-3
Pelham 31, John Stark 6
Pelham winners:
113: Ryan Nicolosi by forfeit; 126: Patrick Soonthornprapuet pin 1:42; 160: Evan Haskins major dec. 8-0; 182: Nick Carroll dec. 14-9; 195: Conor Maslanek pin 1:20; 220: Ryan Leuteritz by forfeit
Central Catholic 42, Lowell 31
Central winners:
106: Jimmy Glynn pin 1:50; 132: Stephen Donovan pin 2:15; 138: Mike Glynn pin :15; ; 145: Nate Vachon 1:15; 152: Matt Shaw by forfeit; 182: Owen Bufagna pin 1:50; 220: Anthony Mears 1:58
Records: Central Catholic 17-2
Andover 36, Masconomet 18
Andover winners:
126: Sean Hellman pin 5:37; 132: Hussain Mahesri dec. 1-0; 138: Miles Fraser pin 1:35; 145: Jonathan Davila dec. 7-6; 152: Kelvin Davila pin 1:02; 160: Elias Maita by forfeit; 220: Brendan Major pin :49
Records: Andover 17-2
Tewksbury 64, North Andover 9
North Andover winners:
126: Carson Milovanovic pin 3:50; ; 195: Jack Carbone dec. 7-1
Salem (MA) 33, Pentucket 30
Pentucket winners:
145: Nic Williamson pin 2:31; 152: Chris Legacy by forfeit; 170: Tucker Jackson by forfeit; 220: David Gil by forfeit; HVY: Dan Doherty pin 1:52
Haverhill 30, Dracut 27
Haverhill winners:
113: Ben Davoli by forfeit; 145: Jake Nicolosi pin 1:10; 152: Dryden Fisher by forfeit; 160: Steven Wise by forfeit; 170: Carlos Piccardi by forfeit
Records: Haverhill 6-11
Timberlane 59, Keene 11
Timberlane winners:
106: Johnathan Fabrizio by forfeit; 120: Ben Little dec. 6-2; 126: Jake Rousseau pin :48; 132: John Leavitt pin 1:52; 138: Codey Wild pin 2:36; 145: Adam Marquis pin :16; 170: Joe Friel pin 2:51; 182: Cooper Kelley tech. fall 18-2; 195: Niko Langlois dec. 3-2 ; 220: Chris Lund pin 2:40 ; HVY: Malikai Colon by forfeit
Records: Timberlane 11-2
Pinkerton 60, Alvirne 18
Pinkerton winners:
106: Michael Folo by forfeit; 113: Casey Phelan by forfeit; 126: Dominic Warwick pin 5:15; 145: Marcus Sconza pin 3:58; 152: Xavier Anthony pin :17; 160: Jack Mackiernan pin 2:45; 182: Sterling McLaughlin pin :13; 195: Will Brown pin 5:52; 220: Ben Fairbank by forfeit; HVY: Jake Scarelli by forfeit
Records: Pinkerton 9-2
Salem (NH) 54, Manchester Memorial 0
Salem winners:
113: Ryan O’Rourke pin :36; 120: Phil Giordano pin 1:03; 126: Matt Adams pin 1:33; 132: Matteo Mustapha forfeit; 138: George Boudreau pin 1:39; 160: Mike Williams pin 2:37; 195: Tanner Morgano pin 3:04; 220: Beau Dillon pin :22; HVY: Josh Ozoria pin :12
Records: Salem 15-5-2
