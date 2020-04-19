Jackie Kutcher deserved better.
The West Newbury resident and Southern Connecticut State University gymnast shouldn’t have had to battle back from two torn ACLs in a three year span.
She shouldn’t have had to watch her teammate die in a freak training accident, and she shouldn’t have had to deal with the trauma that came as a result.
And after overcoming all of that — after fighting through the heartbreak and the anger with her teammates to try and finish the season on a high note — she should have gotten a chance to write a happier ending to her tumultuous college career.
Kutcher was among the thousands of college athletes nationwide who saw their seasons abruptly cut short last month due to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the horrible circumstances off the mat, the Pentucket graduate was enjoying a terrific senior season and had one competition to go before the postseason when everything was canceled.
Yet despite everything that’s happened, Kutcher is still grateful for her college career, even if so much didn’t go the way she’d hoped.
“This year has been anything but ideal, but in the long run there’s so much good that came out of it that you can’t look at the negativity anymore,” Kutcher said. “It’s not what I wanted to happen but I have no regrets and I’m fortunate enough to have been able to do gymnastics for so long and have such a great team to do it with.”
Getting to compete in college at all was never a guarantee. While she was a junior at Pentucket, Kutcher suffered her first torn ACL during a club competition in Rhode Island. The injury devastated her college recruitment, and even after battling back to enjoy a successful senior year, there was still only one school willing to give her a shot — Southern Connecticut.
Upon her arrival, Kutcher immediately established herself as one of the best gymnasts in the ECAC, but then she suffered a major setback when she tore her ACL again while dismounting the uneven bars at practice.
That injury would have been the end for a lot of college gymnasts, but Kutcher was determined to come back again. After a grueling summer of rehab, she was able to resume training just nine months later, and while not cleared to compete in every event, she was still able to emerge as a key contributor in the bars as a sophomore.
After that, Kutcher’s career took off. She remained one of the team’s top performers in the bars as a junior, earning an opportunity to compete at nationals, and going into her senior year she was finally going to get the opportunity to expand back into the vault and beam for the first time since high school.
Then, the unimaginable happened.
Melanie Coleman, a junior on the Southern Connecticut gymnastics team, died on Nov. 10 after suffering an accident in practice. Kutcher was among those present when the incident occurred, and Coleman’s death had a profound effect on the team going forward.
“It was hard to get back to the gym, it was hard to keep any positivity,” Kutcher said. “It was hard for a lot of us, everyone on the team had a difficult time, but if you were there the vision of seeing that is something you won’t forget.
“She was such a bright positive person,” she continued. “So losing her was probably one of the worst things that could have happened.”
In the aftermath of Coleman’s fall, longtime Southern Connecticut gymnastics coach Jerry Nelson, who had retired the prior offseason, returned to the program to help lead the girls through the difficult time. Difficult as it was to compete, the Owls returned to the mat, and Kutcher enjoyed the success she’d long hoped for in college.
Along the way, Kutcher broke her personal best twice, ending her career with a career-high 9.7 in the bars during a competition at Rutgers. She would likely have earned another bid to nationals, and after the season she was honored as a USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate Nationals Senior All-Star after ranking in the top 10 among all seniors in her event prior to the season’s cancelation.
With her athletic career over and all classes moved online for the time being, Kutcher has begun to look ahead to life after gymnastics. She is currently working as a rehab aide in hopes of eventually going into physical therapy, and while her career ended sooner than she was ready for it to be, Kutcher is staying strong and looking forward to the next chapter in her life.
“I’m happy that I ended on a personal record, I know I have to look at it positively, I have no regrets,” Kutcher said. “I’m happy that we were able to do this season for Melanie, I just wish we got to finish it.”
