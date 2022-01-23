Calvin Kattar distinctly remembers when fighting inside an octagon caught his attention.
Just over 15 years ago, he was watching this “crazy man,” named Chuck Liddell, knock out a Brazilian dude nicknamed “Babalu” (Renato Sabral) before celebrating, stomping around the eight-sided ring with his arms and chest out and the audience going berserk.
“That was the first time I actually saw an MMA (mixed martial arts) fight,” recalled Kattar, then 18-years-old. “I saw him win and celebrate and all of that energy. I remember thinking, ‘Holy crap. What is this? I think I like it!’”
Last Saturday night, Kattar was celebrating with family and friends a few hours after his dominating defeat of No. 8 ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze, at the hotel lobby bar, when Liddell, now 52 and retired, walked by.
Realizing it was Kattar, he stopped to say hi.
“It was very cool to talk to him,” said Kattar, who improved to 23-5 in the UFC, and expected to improve his No. 5 ranking among the world’s top featherweights.
“He’s probably the reason I got into this sport. He was really nice and complimentary of my fight. It meant a lot. He’s a legend.”
Kattar isn’t too shabby himself these days, particularly after beating Chikadze, who had been 7-0 in UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) bouts.
Kattar said a few things going into the fight caught his attention. One, for some reason he was a 2-to-1 underdog, and two, Chikadze was talking about getting a championship shot before getting in the octagon with Kattar.
“I understand the odds have more to do with the casual fan, who might not follow the sport as much. So that didn’t really bother me,” said Kattar. “What did bother me was (Chikadze) basically talking like he already beat me, calling for the champ before fighting me. I kept that quiet, but it burned me inside.”
Kattar took it out on Chikadze, winning all five rounds (five minutes per), on all three judges’ cards.
“I felt like I should’ve finished him, but at the end of the day, it’s nice to win a unanimous fight,” said Kattar. “Finishing strong, the way I did, with my elbows working great, was something I needed to do and did.”
After the fight, Kattar went to the hospital to be examined by doctors. There were no stitches, only bruises. A far cry from his last bout, a year ago against superstar Max Holloway, in which Kattar suffered several injuries.
Kattar was able to get the quick checkup and go to the hotel to see my family and friends.
“This really was special, not only because of the win and the way I fought, but that a lot of my family and friends were there to see it,” said Kattar. “Some of them were wearing their Kattar-a-mania bandanas, which was really cool.”
“This was an intimate venue, just like the Combat Zone (in Salem, N.H.) with only a few hundred fans,” said Kattar, of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. "I loved having them there.”
Kattar has kept his hand in the MMA promotion business and will be part of an event in February at Encore Boston Harbor Casino, with young fighters hoping to follow in his footsteps.
“I will take a little time off and see how things play out for my next fight,” said Kattar. “I’ll be ready to fight again real soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.