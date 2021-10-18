BOSTON – Jeremy Pena was sitting in the Houston Astros dugout at Fenway Park before Game 3, as a member of their five-man playoff taxi squad, in case of injuries.
The Astros third round pick in 2018 is potentially the heir apparent at shortstop next season if Alex Correa leaves during free agency.
Being that this is sort of "home" for Pena – his family still lives in Providence, R.I. and he attended the University of Maine, where he was an All-American shortstop – he reminisced a little bit about one of his former college teammates from North Andover, Joey Bramanti.
During the pandemic last year, Pena was home last summer with no place to work on his game because of the protocols in Rhode Island.
Pena got wind that Bramanti was spending time in Orono, Me. working with two other teammates. Pena made the near five-hour trek to be with Bramanti & Co.
“Honestly, it was awesome, just what I was looking for,” said the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Pena. “There was old barn with nets and a machine where we hit. Then, we’d go to the field (at UMaine).”
There was make-shift strength and conditioning too … at Bramanti’s Orono, Me. apartment.
“They had a squat rack that I think Joey made himself,” recalled Pena. “We had a great time talking baseball and working hard every day. Joey’s my guy. He’s been great for Maine baseball.”
The 6-foot-5 Bramanti is expected to be a key hitter for UMaine in 2022. He hit .293 in 2021 with six homers.
As for Pena, he has adored is time with the Astros in the postseason even if it is only pregame workouts before the regulars.
He is getting a taste for October baseball.
“This experience has been incredible,” said Pena, who turned 24 on Sept. 22. “I love the atmosphere. I love it. I want to be here so bad next year.”
Pena has more than proven himself in AAA, even after missing almost four months due to a wrist injury after diving for a grounder up the middle.
At one point upon his return he had five homers over a three-game stretch in mid-August and averaged .297 with 10 homers over 37 games.
He will return to the famed Dominican Winter League next month to get some more at bats and hopefully get an opportunity in the majors next year.
Pena played in the DWL a year ago as well.
“I learned a lot,” said Pena. “They guys there are so smart. There’s major leaguers. I learned you have to get quicker through the zone. I also learned a lot about how my body is supposed to move. I’m looking forward to it.”
As for a future trip to Orono, Me., there probably won’t be enough time, especially the probability he’s a major leaguer next summer.
“Those are my guys up there,” said Pena. “I’ll never forget them. It was a lotof fun.”
**********************************************
Pena vs. Bregman next February
Astros Jeremy Pena got wind of UMaine’s 2022 baseball schedule, which was released two days ago.
UMaine will open the season in Baton Rouge, La. against perennial powerhouse LSU.
“That’s awesome,” said Pena. “Wait a minute. I have to find [Alex] Bregman]. I’ve gotta make a bet on that one. I can’t wait.”
Bregman is an all-time great from LSU, averaging .338 and 50 RBI over his three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.