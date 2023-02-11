Before there was Zdeno Chara, a giant among giants on the back end for a local hockey team of note (the Bruins), there was an 11-year-old, even more local, who had a similar presence on the ice.
A Methuen kid named Georges Niang.
Yes, that Georges Niang, our Georges Niang — aka Mr. Personality, Mr. Overachiever, Mr. Sixth Man, Mr. Cyclone, etc. — the local native who has carved out an impressive career in the NBA, now at seven seasons.
That guy was a “hockey” guy.
“I loved hockey growing up. Loved it,” said Niang, about 12 hours after his Philadelphia 76ers team lost at the TD Garden to the Celtics on Wednesday night.
“I was like most kids. The Bruins were one of my favorite teams growing up. In one of our back rooms I used have my grandmother put on the equipment and I’d shoot tennis balls.”
Why is that a topic now? Because, for the first time in several years, Niang was thinking about his hockey exploits.
The coach of that Methuen Squirt 4 team, then a 28-year-old guy named Kevin Barry, had contacted a friend of Niang’s, informing him of plans he’d be at the Celtics-Sixers game hoping to meet up with his former stay-at-home defenseman.
“He was the same size as I was,” recalled Barry. “He was huge. and he hated when the other team scored. He didn’t have a lot of goals, maybe two or three. It was almost like he was another goalie. I just remember his passion. He almost always was the first kid at the door waiting to get on the ice.”
Niang gets requests like this all of the time, former friends, associates, etc., looking to connect with the famous NBA player.
But this was different. This struck a nerve. A good nerve.
“I hadn’t thought about my hockey experience for many years,” said Niang, who met up with Barry and his son, Nolan. “I got all excited about it. That year and that team were some of my fondest memories.”
One of those fondest memories was winning the Merrimack Valley Squirt 4 championship.
“It was not only my first organized sport, but it was the first championship I ever one,” recalled Niang.
Niang made such mark that the next year he was elevated three levels to the Methuen Squirt 1 team.
It was there he realized basketball was probably his calling.
“It was tough playing both sports and the commitment for hockey at Squirt 1 was incredible, with practices and early game times,” recalled Niang. “I couldn’t do both so I chose basketball. It was probably the right decision.”
But it didn’t change the way he looks at his childhood endeavors.
“I think it’s more of an example that kids should try a lot of different things, different sports,” said Niang. “Who knows, if I never played that year of hockey, does my life turn out the way it did?”
Barry and his son ended up getting passes from Niang to see him after the game.
“He was so kind to share his time,” said Barry. “There was family, his mom Alison was always there at his games. and other friends, too. He ended up giving us passes to see him after the game, but it was quick. They had to catch a plane. On our way home, my son talked me into going to Philadelphia to see Georges and talk him some more. It was awesome.”
Niang got as much enjoyment if not more from the meeting.
“It was so awesome seeing Kevin and his son, who plays basketball instead of hockey. That’s funny,” said Niang. “I’m 29 now and he was 28 when he coached me. He was a great guy, with infectious energy. He made my childhood better. and it was great seeing him.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
