Louis Minicucci Jr. has nothing against making a good living, which almost always includes hard work, long hours and devotion to family.
And he has nothing against talent, particularly when it comes to sports and academics.
But that, he believes, is not enough to be “complete.”
And two years ago he was the key cog in adding an element of charity work to the annual Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete Award.
It’s one thing to be a good athlete and a very good student, which is a barometer for all 16 of our student-athlete nominees.
But it’s another to care about others, particularly those less fortunate.
Minicucci, 73, has tried to make that part of his life for most of his adult years, going back four-plus decades, when he became the youngest housing authority director in Massachusetts at age 24.
In fact, if you want to get technical, the “bug” probably began to hit him when he participated in the AmeriCorps Vista program, to fight poverty, one semester going into low-income neighborhoods as a college student in Hartford, Conn.
“I began to understand the importance of housing security,” said Minicucci, whose MINCO Corp. is one of the largest commercial real estate companies in the region.
“There is a tremendous amount of need in terms of housing,” said Minicucci. “One of the single biggest problems — the affordability issues. You can’t have economic growth without people living in the area.”
Which brings us back to the best of our best, all of whom have an element of charitable endeavors to their impressive resumes.
“It’s important, I believe, to want to help others,” said Minicucci. “Being involved in this program for three years, I’m so impressed with our young people. They seem to really care not only about themselves, but others.”
Minicucci was a noted football player at North Andover High, graduating in 1967. The work ethic involved, including leadership and teamwork, were traits that stuck with him throughout his career in the building business.
Today he has several big projects, including one nearly completed behind China Blossom in North Andover, which has 136 units. Another in Newburyport, currently in the third-phase project with 252 units, and one in Lynn, in conjunction with Dolben Company for 331 units.
“I am busier than ever,” said Mincucci, whose business is located on Sutton Street in Andover.
He looks forward to following the 16 nominees, all of whom will be highlighted individually over the next 16 editions of The Eagle-Tribune beginning Thursday. The stories will not appear in the Tuesday and Saturday e-editions.
“Our young people are our future,” said Mincucci. “I am amazed at their abilities. and this is a great way to honor them and showcase them.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
