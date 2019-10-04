Last spring, the Lawrence High girls tennis team was winless, losing most of its matches via the 5-0 sweep.
Nearly every Lancer player picked up their first racquet after joining the team either freshman or sophomore year, after all.
There were other hurdles in play, too.
Their home courts at Sullivan Park were used by trailers for those displaced from their apartments after the gas explosions. They were literally unplayable with holes and cracks everywhere.
They, like the boys program, played all 18 matches on the road; a small price to pay for human decency.
The real story of the 2019 Lawrence High girls tennis team, though, was one of inspiration thanks to tennis partners at Cedardale, Michele Adamic, a volunteer assistant at Lawrence High and Dena Madden, head coach of women’s tennis at Merrimack College.
“Dena’s daughter plays tennis for Andover High and after the match with Lawrence last year she reached out to me and said she would like her Merrimack team to help out with the Lawrence program, “ said Adamic, who is a program director for the non-profit “Everyone’s a Player,” program based in the Merrimack Valley to help those that can’t afford to play town sports.
Madden got the full report, including the fact the team didn’t have a court to practice or play on.
The Stadium Courts, near the football stadium, were being used. But grass was growing in between the many cracks and because there were no nets, portable, pickle ball nets, nearly half the length of regulation nets, were used instead.
With Merrimack’s season in full bore, too, Madden and Adamic were able to get Cedardale to donate court time for three training sessions for two hours apiece for Lawrence.
The Merrimack women set up drills and stations to work on forehands, backhands and serves, as well as skills sessions for footwork, hand-eye coordination and point play.
The individual attention was incredible, one Merrimack player to two to three Lawrence girls.
“For me, they really helped with my confidence,” said Lawrence senior Yaslyn Cruz. “They broke tennis down to the level, which I had never been taught before. You can’t play this sport if you’re afraid to hit the ball. But you need to work on the fundamentals first, and then the confidence. I definitely look at the sport differently now.”
There were other perks. Lawrence girls all received Merrimack T-shirts.
The best part, though, was after the tennis, when everyone ate pizza and swapped stories.
“The Merrimack girls created a special bond with our girls,” said Adamic. “They taught so much about the game, both technically and mentally. They were so positive, encouraging and caring. By the end of the season, our girls improved so much and won many more points in their matches.
“Our girls started coming to practices ready to play and even stayed later,” she added. “After the season, the captains found courts this summer and set up sessions for the girls.”
Fast forward to a few weeks ago.
It was time to reciprocate.
Merrimack’s new squad, with most of the girls there from last spring, came down the hill into Lawrence to the brand, spanking new Stadium Courts.
This time the Merrimack team, which plays its schedule at North Andover High’s courts, was in awe of the beautiful new blue courts.
Coach Madden was given a framed poster with photos from the spring sessions.
As the story goes: “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill.
“This was a day unmatched by any win,” said Madden. “My smile never left as I saw how much this meant to Lawrence’s girls, and how fulfilling of an experience it was for our team.”
And hopefully, said Adamic, the sport of tennis wins a little, too.
“Tennis is a life-long sport. And what happened here with Merrimack and Lawrence wasn’t just about learning to how to win high school match,” said Adamic. “It was about learning to love the game of tennis and being able to play for the rest of your life.”
Moral of the story: The standings don’t always tell the whole truth.
