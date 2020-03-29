Kerry (Horgan) de Vries was on the fastest of fast tracks.
From 1995 to 2005, the Haverhill High graduate had guided Kent State field hockey to seven MAC championships, five Division 1 NCAA tournament appearances and five times was named Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year.
The traditional ACC and Big 10 powers were taking notice. But then she stunned the college field hockey world. She resigned and hasn’t returned to the college game.
Any regrets?
“No,” she responded from her home in Wayne, Pennsylvania, in suburban Philadelphia.
“I’m far too committed and busy with the life that my family and I created. I don’t have regrets. My kids are successful and happy because they had me as a full-time mom.”
Successful is an understatement. de Vries is a Haverhill Hall of Famer and was an All-Region player for the Iowa field hockey program, helping the Hawkeyes to three final four berths in her four seasons.
But she’s likely the No. 4 athlete in her family.
Her husband, Raimo de Vries, starred in soccer for Wake Forest (28 career goals, 9th all-time at Wake) and played four MLS games with the Colorado Rapids. And their oldest two children are both teenagers with the world ahead of them.
Freshman phenom
Charlotte de Vries is a freshman field hockey player at Syracuse. At Conestoga (Penn.) High, she was ranked one of the top 10 seniors in the country by Max Field Hockey and scored 173 career goals, making her one of the leading scorers in U.S. field hockey history.
Last fall she was the No. 16 scorer in the country with 15 goals in 20 games en route to second-team All-America honors. Sixteen players made each team. In January, she was chosen to the U21 national team.
“We can’t go to all of her games but we try,” said Kerry. “We tailgate. It’s so much fun. It’s about four hours away. We probably went to 10 games. My mind is always going 100 mph watching Char play.”
She added, “For me, I don’t really look at the kids’ talent. I don’t look at their ranking or their awards. We focus on their development. They have always been extra good and extra happy playing sports. It is part of their make up.”
A pro at 17
Jack de Vries, a high school senior who takes classes online (even prior to the coronavirus pandemic), originally committed to Virginia.
European clubs were pursuing him. Dad is from the Netherlands and the family lived in Belgium from 2006-11 where dad took a banking job and mom was technical director at Oranje Hockey Club.
But in August he signed with the Philadelphia Union of the MLS.
At the time, Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said, “He is ready for the leap to the professional game and we are pleased to have him officially join our first team next season.”
Jack, a 6-0, 165-pound midfielder, turned 18 on Friday. Six of his Union teammates are 30 or over.
“He’s a real big talent,” said Horgan, a 1988 Haverhill High grad. “He wanted to do this route. It’s very exciting. We knew it was going to happen, no matter what. He was good enough and hungry enough.”
The youngest of the three children, Alex de Vries, 12, is a promising athlete, too. His passions are track (he runs everything from 200 meters to the mile) and swimming.
“We absolutely haven’t pushed him,” said Kerry. “He does his own thing. He’s naturally talented.”
Being a parent
de Vries said, “It is important that we as parents don’t get too high when things are going well or too low when the kids are struggling. Things are not always smooth sailing for families, but we grow and learn together through the good times and the rough times.”
Both parents tend to focus on their specialties.
“It is normal for Raimo to be critical for Jack and for me to be critical of Char since they play our sports,” she said.
“For me, I just focus on the kids’ hustle and unselfish and efficient team play. I want them to be smart both on and off the ball and equally as focused on defensive and offensive improvements. I always love it when I am surprised when they use a new skill or they take a risk. The more often they play fearless and willing to make a mistake, that is when I know they are getting better and having fun. “Alex is the lucky one, both Raimo and I can very much just enjoy his sports since neither of us were serious track runners or swimmers!”
Still fond memories of Haverhill
Kerry (Horgan) de Vries has lived a sporting life that most wouldn’t even dare dream of.
She’s grateful it all began in her hometown of Bradford.
A major highlight was being inducted into the Haverhill Hall of Fame in 2017. She was part of a brilliant class after the Hall of Fame had been dormant for 34 years.
She said, “It was so nice. It was a long time. I was so happy my father was able to see it when he was alive.”
Kevin Horgan, a former Hillie football star and a longtime Haverhill educator, died in August, 2018 at age 76.
Mom, Katie Horgan, is doing well and still in Bradford and loves to host the family at their beach house in Seabrook.
Kerry chose an Iowa field hockey scholarship over a Boston College softball scholarship. She was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in both sports and as a senior pitched the Hillies to the Division 1 state softball finals. Going into the title game, she had a 0.39 ERA, 131 strikeouts and just six walks.
“I loved our softball team,” she said. “Bob Walsh was our coach and he had a real fun way about him. Mike Woelfel was our assistant.”
Mike and his brother Kevin Woelfel, the Hillies’ legendary head coach, built the Hillie basketball dynasty. Horgan played some hoops but eventually gravitated to softball in the winter, pitching during lunch periods with gym teacher Ernie DeFazio.
“I don’t think I ever ate lunch in the cafeteria,” said de Vries, whose brother, Kevin Jr., still lives in Bradford.
She had a 55-8 record in softball but opted for national power Iowa field hockey, where her 45 career assists is still fifth in the Hawkeye record books.
COUSIN COREY
Kerry de Vries has always been extremely close with her cousin Corey Parker, a star football lineman at Haverhill (HHS ‘88) and UMaine. He’s a strength and conditioning coach at Syracuse and works closely with Kerry’s daughter and the Orange field hockey team.
