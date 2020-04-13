Tommy Morgan led Haverhill High football out of its darkest days.
As starting quarterback, Morgan helped the Hillies snap a 35-game losing streak, then guided the Brown and Gold to eight wins and nearly a Merrimack Valley Conference title as a senior in 2012.
Now, after overcoming a few challenges, Morgan is helping fight a whole new battle — the coronavirus.
The 2013 Haverhill High graduate is operations manager of Aveanna Healthcare in Waltham, which is working to help patients at home deal with, among other issues, the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are still treating patients — even those who have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Morgan last week. “We’re one of two companies that are pressing forward. I’m in the office almost every day. We’re accepting new patients. It’s a scary time, but there are people that rely on us. If you didn’t want to do it, you shouldn’t have gotten into the industry.”
GRIDIRON TURNAROUND
Morgan remembers the tough times, when his Hillies went 0-11 in 2010, extending a winless streak that began in Week 2 of 2008.
“Sophomore year was a hard year,” he said. “As a 15-year-old, there’s a lot of pressure on you. We knew we were going to be overmatched a lot. But I’m so grateful that (then-first year head coach) Tim O’Connor stuck his neck out for me. His support never wavered. That really propelled me forward into the next two years.”
Morgan and the Hillies finally snapped that skid in the 2011 opener. The QB threw for 200 yards in a 39-12 drubbing of Malden.
“My best memory is being a part of the team that broke the 32-game streak,” he said. “It wasn’t only for me and the team, it was for the community. There was a great sense of pride, to be part of that team that put Haverhill football back on the map.”
A season later, Morgan threw for 1,839 yards and 20 TDs, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors, as Haverhill finished 8-3, including wins over North Andover and Methuen.
“We always knew we could accomplish something big,” he said. “We had a goal, we accomplished it, and the program has continued to build and grow since then.”
COLLEGE, UPS AND DOWNS
After high school, Morgan played two seasons of football at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He started six games as a sophomore in 2014, throwing for 649 yards and six touchdowns. A year later, the management major transfered to Bentley University, and became a coach for Haverhill High’s freshman team.
In 2016, Morgan became the varsity quarterbacks coach for the Hillies that delivered the program’s best record (9-2) since 1936 and won the MVC Division 1 title.
“That may have been the best team to ever come out of Haverhill, so I was super excited for that opportunity,” said Morgan. “I still love the game, and coaching really filled that void. But then the real world hit, and I had to find a job.”
Following college, personal issues began to derail Morgan.
“I came to a point in my life that the decisions I was making weren’t who I wanted to be,” said the 25-year-old. “I was going out too much, and I was at a crossroads at a young age.
“I started to think about who really cared about me and who had been there for me. I wanted to be proud of who I was as a man. I felt like there was something out there greater for me. I made the tough decision to change my life, and it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”
HELPING FIGHT CORONAVIRUS
Morgan said he now feels very fortunate, and that includes his job with Aveanna Healthcare.
“I started my job in November and it’s a super exciting opportunity,” he said. “I stumbled across this job on Indeed.com, and it all worked out. I manage the entire office. I work on schedules, payroll, hiring. I don’t have my hand in clinical stuff, but it’s my show. I keep us moving forward.”
Morgan, who now lives in Medford with his girlfriend, former Central Catholic cheerleader Natalya DesFosses, is proud of the help he and his company are providing.
“I’ve worked in health care since college,” he said. “It’s the only profession I’ve ever known. People are relying on our nurses and aides. A lot of our patients are dealing with underlying issues, then you throw the possibly of Covid-19 into the mix. We are making sure they are receiving the help they need.”
LEADING YOUTH HILLIES
Former Haverhill High quarterback Tommy Morgan (HHS ‘13) continues to contribute to Haverhill football, as president of the Junior Hillie Football Program.
“It’s a way for me to stay involved in the community,” said Morgan. “I work closely with the coaches, making sure they have what they need. I make sure they have field time and equipment and the insurance is paid. I make sure the coaches are certified. It’s stuff the kids don’t think about, but the parents know is important.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.