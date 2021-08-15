Whirlaway All-Time Leaders

TIM JEAN/Staff photo North Andover's Ava Nassar is part of a gifted track family with three siblings making our all-time track rankings.

 Timothy Jean

North Andover’s Ava Nassar wrapped up a brilliant career this spring. Turn to page 8 to see Ava and the rest of the Whirlaway all-time girls track leaders dating back over 40 years.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you