The Whirlaway Racing team ended its 2019 Grand Prix season in style recently when both its men and women open teams placed first at the Cape Cod Marathon.
Moreover, Whirlaway won the women’s masters and seniors divisions and had several outstanding individual performances in the seventh and final race of the series.
Whirlaway’s Kasey Marin had a three-minute personal best, finishing third overall in a time of 2:54:23. The ageless Christin Doneski, 48, finished 5th overall and won the masters title with a five-minute personal best of 2:59:18, along with Derry’s Nadine Palmer (3:29:48), to help win the women’s open team title.
Palmer, along with Methuen’s Nancy Corsaro, who won the 60-64 age range in a time 3:32:10, was followed by Whirlaway teammates Lisa Zappala, of Derry, (3:32:33) for a second place finish in the 55-59 year division and Methuen’s Miae Jacobs (3:39:50), who was 3rd in the 55-59 division. They all helped win the masters and seniors team titles.
“Absolutely amazing,” said a very excited Whirlaway coach Dave Kazanjian, “Six women helped win three titles for the day!”
Not to be overshadowed by the women, the Whirlaway men’s open team won the overall team title and was led by Shane Whalen’s 2nd place overall with a four-minute personal best of 2:24:10. Teammates Brandon Newbould, (6th overall, 2:27:41), and Tim Poitras (11th overall with a three-minute personal best 2:33:58) were also outstanding.
The men’s masters finished third, led by Derry’s Charlie Bemis (2:57:07), who won the 55-59 division, Brian Allen (3:07:51) and North Andover’s Stan Peijffers (3:14:46), who won the 65-69 age division.
The men’s seniors team finished second overall with Bemis, Peijffers and Paul Hammond (3:20:04).
The men’s veterans team took down their first title ever with Peijffers, former North Andover resident Marty Lechleider (3:35:19, 2nd in the 60-64 division), and North Andover teammate John Gorman (3:47:12), who was third overall in the 60-64 division.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am of the team,” said Kazanjian, “With the wind and the rain the entire race ... every single person on the team ran tough!”
With the season totals complete, the Whirlaway women’s masters (40-49) won their 12th straight title and 17th out of the last 18 years. The women’s seniors (50-59) won their 10th straight title and the women’s veterans (60-69) won their first-ever team title. The open team placed second by just one point.
On the men’s side, Whirlaway was second for the open, 5th for Masters, and 3rd for the seniors and veterans.
Individually, Whirlaway had several New England champions.
Haverhill’s Jackie Solimine won her second open title in two years. Amy Bernard won her second age-range title (40-44) and Christin Doneski (45-49) continues to dominate New England running, winning her ninth straight title.
Also, Derry’s Lisa Zappala (55-59) won her second straight division title. Methuen’s Nancy Corsaro captured the 60-64 division and became the first runner ever to win an open, masters, seniors, and veterans title. Jan Holmquist (75-79) won her 6th straight division title. Charlie Bemis won his first title for the 55-59 men’s division.
Whirlaway recap
-- 2019 team captured 3 team titles, 7 individual titles
-- The women’s masters captured the overall title for the 12th straight year and the women’s seniors won for the 10th straight year; the women’s veterans team also placed first; the open team was 2nd overall (by one point)
-- The men’s open team was 2nd overall, the masters 5th and the seniors 3rd
-- Haverhill’s Jackie Solimine won the women’s open individual title for the second straight year, Hampstead’s Amy Bernard won the 40-44 age division for the second straight year and Derry’s Lisa Zappala won the 50-59 division also for the second straight year
-- Christin Doneski won her ninth straight individual title, this time for age 45-49
-- Methuen’s Nancy Corsaro won the 60-64 title and became the first person to win an open, masters, seniors and veterans title; Jan Holmquist won the 75-79 title for her sixth crown in a row
