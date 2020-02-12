Whirlaway women out fast in 1st race

CAMBRIDGE — It’s a new season for the New England Grand Prix series, but things have pretty much stayed the same for the Whirlaway Racing Team.
In other words, the Whirlaway women won three divisions — masters, seniors and veterans — in impressive fashion last weekend at the Cambridge 5-Mile New England championship.
Perennial standout Christin Doneski led the way by finishing first in the masters division with a superb time of 30:05 with Hampstead’s Amy Bernard second in 31:05.
Andover’s Nina Caron was first in the veteran’s division in 32:54 and scored in the other women’s divisions as well as did Haverhill’s Miae Jacobs (34:28). Also placing high were Derry’s Lisa Zappala and Nadine Palmer, Tina Dowling and Karen Durante.
Competing without 2019 Grand Prix champion Jackie Solimine, Whirlaway finished sixth in the women’s open division. Kassandra Marin was the top finisher and Amy Crowley had a personal-best 31:43 time.
The Whirlaway men had their best finish in the veteran’s division. Paul Hammond and Methuen’s Paul McGovern (31:29) finished 2-3 and North Andover’s Stan Peijffers was fourth in the 65-69 division with a 33:41.
The masters men came in third led by Dave Dechellis (27:34), while the seniors were fifth led by Scott Anderson and the open team came in fourth led by Shane Whalen (25:24).
The second Grand Prix will be the New Bedford Half-Marathon March 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.