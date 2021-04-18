Whittier in 'control,' prevails in overtime

BILLERICA -- When it comes to ball control, no one has done it any better this year than Whittier Tech.
With constant pounding up the middle mixed in with some sweeps, the Wildcats dominated the clock Saturday afternoon and came away with a dramatic 20-14 overtime victory over Shawsheen.
Whittier didn’t get many long runs but it got consistent yardage as it drove down the field. It held the ball for the entire third quarter and four minutes into the fourth quarter before turning the ball over on downs at the 1-yard line.
The score was tied at halftime, 14-14, as the Wildcats scored on a 2-yard run by Bryant Eno and a 2-yard run by Jyzaiah Ferreira, who also had a conversion rush after the first score.
With no one able to score in the second half, Shawsheen got the ball first in overtime but could go nowhere and tried a field goal that was blocked by Niko Burke. The Wildcats then won it on a 4-yard rush by Ferreira, who finished the day with 181 yards on just 15 carries.
“Our entire offensive line did a great job and helped us control the ball,” said Whittier coach Kevin Bradley, whose team improved to 3-1, “We didn’t give their offense a chance to do anything.
“They really never had the ball, which was our game plan.”
Among those laying out the best blocks, said Bradley, were Aiden Bull, Austin Raymond and Jake Richards.
Just as impressive was the Whittier defense which, except for a 75-yard run and a kickoff return, stymied the Rams. Jeremias Collazo led the charge with two sacks and Nick Allen and Zack Ribieiro had a sack apiece. Nolan Mann and Mack Fieldhouse were also immense on defense.
Whittier will attempt to end its Fall 2 season on a high note Wednesday when it travels to Greater Lawrence for a 6 p.m. clash between the CAC local rivals.
Whittier 20, Shawsheen Valley 14
Whittier (3-1): 8 6 0 0 6 — 20
Shawsheen Valley: 7 7 0 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
W — Bryant Eno 2 run (Jyzaiah Ferreira rush)
Second Quarter
W — Ferreira 2 run (rush failed)
Overtime
W — Ferreira 4 run
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: W (38-307) — Jyzaiah Ferreira 15-181, Julien Acevedo-Torres 5-32, Nolan Mann 5-26, Bryant Eno 8-51, Niko Burke 5-17
PASSING: W — Nolan Mann 0-1-0
