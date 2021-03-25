HAVERHILL -- After a tuneup set back, the Whittier Tech boys soccer team poured it on Wednesday, trouncing Greater Lawrence, 7-0.

The Wildcats (1-1) moved out to a 4-0 halftime lead and didn't let up much in the second half. Six different players scored for Whittier, led by Sean Ruane, who netted a pair.

Jonathan Morataya made 15 saves for a young Greater Lawrence team that dropped to 0-4.

 

Whittier 7, Gr. Lawrence 0 

Goals: Sean Ruane 2, Dewenski Gustade, Luke Rousseau, Jacob Jegerow, Jacob Salthouse, Gavin Taynor

Assists: Michael Leary 2

Saves: GL -- Jonathan Morataya 15; W -- Dylan Correia 2, Kalvin DosSantos 1

Greater Lawrence (0-4): 0 0 — 0

Whittier Tech (1-1): 4 3 — 7

