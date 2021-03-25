HAVERHILL -- After a tuneup set back, the Whittier Tech boys soccer team poured it on Wednesday, trouncing Greater Lawrence, 7-0.
The Wildcats (1-1) moved out to a 4-0 halftime lead and didn't let up much in the second half. Six different players scored for Whittier, led by Sean Ruane, who netted a pair.
Jonathan Morataya made 15 saves for a young Greater Lawrence team that dropped to 0-4.
Whittier 7, Gr. Lawrence 0
Goals: Sean Ruane 2, Dewenski Gustade, Luke Rousseau, Jacob Jegerow, Jacob Salthouse, Gavin Taynor
Assists: Michael Leary 2
Saves: GL -- Jonathan Morataya 15; W -- Dylan Correia 2, Kalvin DosSantos 1
Greater Lawrence (0-4): 0 0 — 0
Whittier Tech (1-1): 4 3 — 7
