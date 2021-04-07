Whittier rushes by Nashoba

HAVERHILL — When it comes to ball control, Whittier Tech is becoming a model.
For the second straight game, the Wildcats ran the ball over and over again with great results and it translated to a 28-7 victory over Nashoba Tech in a rare Tuesday afternoon game.
The Wildcats rushed the ball a whopping 48 times for 396 yards and scored one touchdown in every quarter. Nashoba just didn’t have the ball long enough to do damage and could only score once, on a second quarter pass play.
Although he didn’t score, speedy junior Julien Acevedo-Torres led the relentless ground attack with 166 yards on just 10 carries with his longest run going for 38 yards. Jyzaiah Ferreira was nearly as effective with 102 yards on 12 carries.
Quarterback Niko Burke, who had 28 yards on five carries, started the scoring in the first quarter with an 8-yard run and the Wildcats scored in the second quarter on a rare pass of 18 yards from halfback Nolan Mann to Nick Allen.
Bryant Eno and Zack Ribeiro had short runs following good drives in the second half to complete Whittier’s scoring.
Defensively, middle linebacker Jeremias Collazo was outstanding and Colby Laursen-Rice had a pair of sacks and was in on a number of tackles. Outside linebacker Ribeiro also had a sack and did a fine job of containment.
“We had a couple of problems in the secondary but overall played a good game,” said Whittier coach Kevin Bradley.
The Wildcats will be back in action at noon Saturday at home against KIPP Academy, which is 3-1 and was a Super Bowl winner two years ago.
“They have some big guys and so do we so it should be a good game,” said Bradley.
Whittier 28, Nashoba Regional 7
Whittier (2-0): 6 8 8 6 — 28
Nashoba Regional (1-3): 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
W — Niko Burke 6 run (rush failed)
Second Quarter
W — Nick Allen 18 pass fron Nolan Mann (Jyzaiah Ferreira run)
Third Quarter
W — Bryant Eno 4 run (Jeremias Collazo run)
Fourth Quarter
W — Zack Ribeiro 2 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: WHITTIER (48-396) — Julien Acevedo-Torres 10-166, Bryant Eno 3-14, Jyzaiah Ferreira 12-103, Nick Allen 2-23, Jeremias Collazo 1-3, Jake Ketschke 3-7, Zack Ribeiro 5-18, Niko Burke 5-28, Nolan Mann 6-31, Maddox McCarthy 1-3
PASSING: W — Burke 1-3-1, 8; Nolan Mann 1-1-0, 18
RECEIVING: W — Allen 2-26
