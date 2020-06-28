KYLE EDDY, Centerfield/pitcher
Future plans: Northern Essex CC
Coach Joe Boland: “Kyle has been our leadoff batter, best outfielder and top base stealer for the past couple of years. Kyle is a talented centerfielder that converted to a dominate pitcher. Kyle has been the team catalyst for quite some time, always creating havoc for the opposition. He was going to be Whittier’s No. 1 arm this season, slated to carry us into the tournament. One of Whittier’s best athletes and baseball players. Kyle will play college baseball at NECC.
AIDAN SHEA, Catcher/3b
Future plans: Saint Anselm College
Coach Joe Boland: “Aidan originally played a solid third base and left field. He was moved to catcher prior to his junior year, a position that he excelled at. He threw many runners out at 2nd and 3rd base last year in critical situations. Aidan calls a great game behind the plate and our pitchers feel comfortable with him back there. Aidan has had many clutch hits for us over the years. Aiden will play college baseball at St. A’s.”
MICHAEL CORDEIRO, Second base/outfield/shortstop
Future plans: Pine Manor College
Coach Joe Boland: “M.J.shored up the second base position for the past two seasons with his glove and ability to hit. He batted mostly in the No. 2 slot because of his ability to hit behind runners and deliver big hits. M.J.’s batting average was always among the best on our team. He moved to the outfield with different line-ups and was solid there also. M.J.will play college baseball at Pine Manor.”
JOEY SANTIAGO, Third base, 2b, catcher, pitcher
Future plans: Undecided
Coach Joe Boland: “Joey transferred into Whittier from Puerto Rico. He was touted as a very good player that was on many Puerto Rican all-star teams. This proved to be a blessing to the Whittier program. The speed with his hands as a hitter is remarkable. A hard gap hitter he solidified cleanup position in the line-up. Joey is also a solid fielder playing 3rd and 2nd base positions. An honor student, Joey will play college baseball.”
PARKER JENNINGS, Left field
Future plans: Electrician
Coach Joe Boland: “Parker brought energy and a great attitude to Whittier’s baseball program. He held down the position as left fielder during his junior year but could play anywhere on the field. He was going to get a look as a pitcher this season because of his ability to throw strikes in practice. A good hitter, he understood how to get on base.”
ZACH BEGIN, Outfield/infield
Future plans: HVAC
Coach Joe Boland: “As a sophomore, Zach helped out with his base stealing prowess. As a junior, he was used in many roles and was always focused and delivered when called upon. A steady outfielder with a strong and accurate throwing arm from the outfield. Zach was often called upon to push a bunt down the line or steal a base.”
BRANDAN GALLAGHER, Third base
Future plans: Northern Essex CC
Coach Joe Boland: “Brandon proved during his junior season during critical situations that he can hold down the third base position with a good glove and strong, accurate throws across the diamond. Third was going to be his position to keep this year. Brandon also has a good bat that we looked forward to seeing more of. Brandon will play college baseball at Northern Essex.”
OLIVER BUCCO, Pitcher/1b/3b
Future plans: Northern Essex CC
Coach Joe Boland: “Oliver was going to see some time at first and third base but we were most interested in seeing him on the mound. Tall and lanky with good pop and change of speeds, Oliver was to be counted on this season to solidify the Whittier pitching staff. A positive role model and energetic teammate, Oliver sees the game with a coaching perspective.”
NATE CARTIER, Outfield
Future plans: Electrician
Coach Joe Boland: “I was looking forward to seeing Nate play this year. Nate was originally a ground ball hitter that got on base with his speed. By seasons end, he was driving the ball over the right fielders head. Being a lefty, he was beginning to drag bunt also. He was another base running threat for our team. I had the feeling that he was going to be moved up near the top of our line-up.”
LUIS POTTER, Catcher/1b
Future plans: College for Culinary Arts
Coach Joe Boland: “Coach Arsenault thought Luis was going to be a good addition to the varsity squad. I know Luis as a very respectful and hardworking ballplayer. He played catcher and first base for the JV team. His positive attitude and sportsmanship qualities throughout the baseball seasons have been appreciated.”
