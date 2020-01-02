As always, plenty of local stars were honored as Eastern Mass. All-Scholastics by the Boston Globe.
Here are the fall honorees. Players are seniors unless noted.
FOOTBALL: Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence; Nick Donatio and Adyen Pereira (Soph.), Central Catholic; Matt Duchemin, St. John’s/Haverhill; Freddy Gabin, North Andover; Josh Ramos and Michael Slayton, Andover; Zak Zinter, BB&N, North Andover.
CROSS COUNTRY: Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill, Frosh.
SOCCER: Mark Huynh, Andover
FIELD HOCKEY: Paige Gillette, Jr.; Hanna Medwar, Jr., and Maureen Noone, (D1 Coach of Year), Andover; Maddie DiPietro, Sr.
GOLF: Josh Lavallee, Jr., Central; Mac Lee, Andover; James Robbins, Soph., North Andover; Alex Landry, St. John’s/Andover, Soph.
SWIMMING: Malia Amuan, Soph., North Andover, D1 MVP; Kerrigan Hemp, Central, D2 MVP; Michaela Chokureva (Frosh.); Emily Clements, Emily Ma, Charlotte Moulson (Soph.) and Polina Malinovskaya all from Andover
McNEIL: ANOTHER HALL
Central Catholic Hall of Famer Alana McNeil (CCHS ‘04) is being inducted into the St. Anselm Hall of Fame on Feb. 15.
Until it was broken this fall, the Central assistant volleyball coach still held the St. A’s record with 1,105 career kills. McNeil is the first volleyball player to be inducted into the St. A’s Hall. The two-time Hawk captain had also owned the school mark for attacking percentage (.312).
The Lawrence native is a math teacher at the Wang Middle School in Lowell.
Her brother, Rich McNeil, a star in track and football at St. John’s Prep and Bates (BC ‘10), is assistant director for intercollegiate operations in the University of Chicago athletic department.
GLENDYE WILL BE MISSED
A lot of people around Lawrence High and the Lancer athletic community have heavy hearts with the passing of Phil Glendye, 68, from melanoma.
Lawrence AD Brendan Neilon (@lancerathletics) tweeted:
“Our one-man booster guy and the reason we have Special Olympics and unified sports in Lawrence. He will be sadly missed. Phil was the guy who always asked how he could help and helped in so many ways. RIP and thank you.”
DICK KELLEY REMEMBERED
The BC Interruption website named the shocking 2014 hoop win at No. 1 Syracuse it’s No. 10 BC sports moment of the decade. The win was fueled by the passing of beloved SID Dick Kelley, an Andover High grad who courageously battled ALS.
The website wrote: “He was a persistent and joyful presence around BC, remembered as an effective mentor, a great friend, and, above all else, a good person. ... Donning DK patches on their uniforms and refusing to quit, the Eagles overcame an 8-point halftime deficit to beat the Orange in OT.”
ABATE-WALSH’S REVENGE
St. Mary’s High 6-foot-7 senior Joey Abate-Walsh of Lawrence, who played his freshman year at North Andover High, had a monster game with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in a recent 76-36 win over Dracut. That was big as the Middies ousted St. Mary’s last year in the Division 3 North semis.
HITTING THE BOOKS
The following made the All-Little East Conference Fall Academic team:
Keene State sophomore Robby St. Laurent of Windham (cross country); Southern Maine junior Sarah McLaughlin of Derry (soccer); Plymouth State junior Jenna Parsons of Windham (soccer); Keene State senior Olivia Mathieu of Derry (volleyball) and Plymouth State senior Allie Rogers of Sandown (volleyball).
LOWELL GOLDEN GLOVES
The 74th annual Golden Gloves boxing tournament at the Lowell Auditorium runs Thursdays Jan. 9-March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16-$22 and available at lowellauditorium.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.