Why the Celtics finished off ‘The Process’: Five reasons Sixers underachieved

Seven years and counting, and — on Aug. 23, 2020 — we can deem “The Process” dead.
What is “The Process?” Well, Wikipedia has several references, including the one I’m referring to — the Philadelphia 76ers, beginning in 2013.
The Sixers basically blew up their 2012-13 team, including their best player, Jrue Holiday, with the hope of rebuilding through draft picks, young players and a new, likable coach, Brett Brown.
They acquiring plenty of draft capital (including their own picks), bringing in key players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and giving them the ability to bring in top-level talent through trades (Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris) and free agency (Al Horford).
The other part, team chemistry, has been an unmitigated disaster.
The Sixers have proven to be good, sometimes very good, but too brash and unlikeable with nothing to show for their talent.
The Celtics finished off an Eastern Conference first round sweep of the 76ers on Sunday with a 110-106 victory. But it could’ve gone five games. “The Process,” as we know it, is over.
What happened?
Here’s five quick takes on what happened and why it’s time to make big changes:
Stars didn’t align
Simmons and Embiid, two “great” players according to the experts, have not meshed on the court, ever. Apparently it’s off the court, too. The second part doesn’t matter so much, but the first does. One has to go. I’m guessing Simmons is gone.
Fultz over Tatum
Choosing Markelle Fultz No. 1 overall, over Jayson Tatum, whom the Celtics chose at No. 3 overall, may have ruined what this franchise was supposed become. Fultz was raw compared to Tatum. Imagine the Sixers with Tatum and the Celtics without him. Wow.
Nice guys, bad fit
The Sixers finally spent the money, paying Harris $180 million and Horford $109 million, but it wasn’t well-spent. Neither is an alpha male, and neither seems to fit into whatever the Sixers are trying to do. Both have trouble defending wing players like Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The Butler did it
One of these two had to go, Jimmy Butler or Simmons, and the Sixers chose Butler, which as we are seeing in Miami, is a mistake. Butler is the best player on a very good team, who unlike Simmons wants and needs the ball during crunch time. This team with Butler and Embiid might’ve contended with proper pieces around them.
Brown, Brand overmatched
You can’t find many men who are as well-liked as the Sixers coach Brett Brown and general manager Elton Brand. But they had their ample resources and ample time (Brown seven years, Brand five years) and blew it. The Sixers need discipline at the top (see Celtics, Heat, Raptors, etc.), management and coaching that will draw respect. Villanova coach Jay Wright could’ve had the job, but apparently turned it down. What he did at Villanova was elite. This can be turned around, but it won’t be overnight.
Personally, I was hoping Celtics-Sixers could live up to half of what it was in the early 1980s. To me, it was bigger (six regular season games and usually seven playoff games per year) and better than Celtics-Lakers. For that to happen, there will need to be disciplined changes and the realization it’s time to move on.
