BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed center Robert Williams III to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Rob has worked hard to turn himself into a very impactful player, and his talent and selfless play give him an even higher upside to reach going forward,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “We’re excited that he will continue to do so here in Boston.”
Playing in a career-best 52 games (13 starts) in 2020-21, Williams III produced a career highs in points (8.0 ppg), rebounds (6.9 rpg), assists (1.8 apg), steals (0.8 spg), blocked shots (1.8 bpg) and minutes (18.9 mpg) last season. The Shreveport, LA native tallied a career-high 20 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting on April 2 vs. Houston, making him the first Celtics player in franchise history to produce 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 8+ assists while shooting 100% from the field.
Williams III set franchise marks during the 2021 NBA Playoffs as well, becoming the first Celtics player ever to record nine blocked shots in a postseason game during the team’s series-opening game against the Nets on May 22.
