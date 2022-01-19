(Editor’s note: Willie O’Ree had his number retired last night by the Bruins. O’Ree was in Methuen three years ago signing autographs and our Bill Burt caught up with O’Ree talking about everything hockey, including his brief but memorable stint here.)
Willie O’Ree, who has lived 3,500 miles in southern California for nearly six decades, is a big Boston Bruins fan.
“I love the way this team plays,” said the 82-year-old O’Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League.
“They’re playing together really well,” said O’Ree. “They have great goaltending. They’re putting the puck in the net. Their defense is good, too. and they’re tough. I like that about them.”
It takes one to know one.
O’Ree personified “tough” not only as a player, but as a man. A decade after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball, O’Ree followed suit in the NHL with the Bruins.
“I could never forget that first game,” recalled O’Ree, a native of Fredricton, New Brunswick. “It was in Montreal. We won 3-0. Then we got on a train and played again in Boston. We lost that one, 5-3, and I returned to the minors.”
He recalled a meeting with then head coach, Milt Schmidt, when he got to Boston from their minor league team, the Quebec Aces.
“I was nervous. But Miltie told me I was there because I deserved to be there, that I was their kind of player,” said O’Ree, who was 5-foot-10, 175 pounds. “That meant a lot to me.”
O’Ree returned to the Bruins three years later, playing 43 games in 1960-61, tallying 4 goals and 10 assists.
“The funny thing was I didn’t realize I was breaking the color barrier until the next day when I read it in the paper,” he said.
After being released by the Bruins in 1961, he never played another NHL game. But, remarkably, his pro career was far from over.
O’Ree ended up spending 14 seasons in the Western Hockey League — six with the Los Angeles Blades and eight with the San Diego Gulls. He copped two scoring titles, tallying 30 or more goals four times, with a high of 38.
In between his western run, O’Ree played 50 games with the American Hockey League’s New Haven Nighthawks in 1972-73, tallying 20 goals and 24 assists.
O’Ree played his final game at age 43 with the San Diego Hawks of the Pacific Hockey League with 21 goals, 23 assists in 53 games.
Since then, many honors have come his way, including the Gulls retiring O’Ree’s No. 20 around his 80th birthday.
He was honored by the Bruins and NHL for the 50th anniversary of his first game.
“It doesn’t seem like so long ago,” said O’Ree. “I’ll always love Boston. The city was great to me.”
O’Ree was blind in one eye
Willie O’Ree overcame a lot of obstacles to play professional hockey as the NHL’s first black player, but there was another he kept hidden for most of his career.
He was almost totally blind in his right eye.
O’Ree was hit in the eye by a puck in 1956. He managed to keep it secret until later in his minor league career.
“I didn’t want to give teams a reason not to pick me,” said O’Ree.
That’s a hockey player.
