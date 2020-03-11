Windham hangs for a half before falling to Keene

Joey DaSilva scored a team-high 15 points to keep No. 12 Windham trailing by just three at halftime, and still very much alive, in its upset bid attempt. But No. 5 Keene got up by double digits in the third quarter, and slowed the pace down to bleed out the clock in its eventual 52-38 first round Division 1 win.
The Jaguars (9-13, 9-10 NH) also got 10 points from Rocky Heres and 9 from Matt Logue.
Keene (13-6 NH) will now host Salem in Saturday’s quarterfinal (7 p.m.) after the No. 13 Blue Devils upset Bishop Guertin Wednesday night.
Keene 52, Windham 38
NH Division 1 First Round
Windham (38): DaSilva 15, Peterson 2, Heres 10, Lippold 2, Logue 9, Schramm 0, Desmarais 0, Carroll 0. Totals 14-5-38
3-pointers: Logue 3, DaSilva 2
Windham (9-13, 9-10 NH): 14 6 9 9 — 38
Keene (13-6 NH): 14 9 15 14 — 52
