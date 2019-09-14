WINDHAM — A strong first half was not quite good enough for the Windham football team Saturday afternoon.
The Jaguars took a 14-0 halftime lead against Goffstown (2-0) only to see Goffstown score all of its points in the third quarter, via two TDs and a field goal, to come away with an 18-14 victory.
Scoring touchdowns for Windham in the first half were Joey DaSilva on a 36-yard pass from Rocky Heres and then Heres on a 10-yard run.
Windham is scheduled to play at Memorial (1-1) Friday night.
PHILLIPS DROPS OPENER
KENT, Conn. — Phillips Academy led by a touchdown early, but fell to the Kent School 17-7 in its season-opener on Saturday.
Hunter Lane gave the Big Blue the lead when he recovered a fumbled punt snap in the end zone for a touchdown. The score was 7-7 at halftime, but Kent took control in the second half.
Andover’s Michael Thompson led the Phillips offense with 141 passing yards. Lane had 83 receiving yards and Kevin Diaz added 86 receiving yards. Troy Pollock ran for a team-high 89 yards.
“We are looking forward to moving on and hosting Loomis next week,” said first-year Big Blue coach Trey Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.