Windham's Hopkins named 'Man of the Year'

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Saint Michael’s College men’s swimming & diving senior Connor Hopkins of Windham was named co-winner of the 2020 Northeast-10 Conference Man of the Year Award, it was announced on Saturday. Saint Michael’s golfer Matt Johnson (Lincoln-Sudbury) shared the honor.
The Man of the Year award was established in 2013, and honors “an individual who represents their campus community through success in athletics, academics, community service and leadership.”
Hopkins is the most decorated male swimmer in St. Michael’s College history. He won the 50-yard freestyle at the last two NE-10 Championships, while reaching an NCAA Championship qualifying standard as a senior.
Hopkins is one of only three men or women at the college to win an NE-10 Championship event, and has his name on 11 school records, including six individual events.
“Connor is a model of how much can be accomplished with complete dedication to a goal,” said head coach Eileen Hall. “It takes a unique athlete to stay on track for four years. With few exceptions, he made decisions every day with his goals in mind.
“Connor is a gracious and respectful competitor who never took his success for granted, nor did he ever stop learning from his opponents. I never saw him bring anything less than his best to practice or meets. Always ready to do more than expected, he showed us all what a champion looks like.”
Hopkins, who won 92 career races between solo and relays, was a senior captain and also claimed an NE-10 All-Rookie Team nod in 2017 for his work on the baseball field, having been a dual athlete until his sophomore year.
A five-time NE-10 Academic Honor Roll qualifier, Hopkins was the men’s swimming & diving MVP all four years.
A business administration major and art minor, Hopkins also aided his team’s relationship with Team IMPACT teammate Delaney Johnson, including through Del’s Ride, which benefits Cure AHC (Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood) and has worked as a lifeguard at Windham Town Beach the past two summers.
