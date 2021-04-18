Never let it be said that Windham senior Abby Hughes can only focus on one thing at a time.
As a junior, when there was no thought of COVID-19 (which canceled the indoor track season this year), Hughes competed in both basketball and track during the winter. And loved it.
“It was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” said Hughes, who finished fifth at states in the 5,000 meters. “I’d go to basketball practice every day and then run on my own. And then we’d have (track) meets on the weekends.”
Moreover, Hughes was a contributor in both sports, which was not unexpected. Our girl Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month for April always gives it her all regardless of the circumstances.
A master at time management, Hughes finished her junior year ranked ninth in her class of 226 with a 4.23 GPA and she hasn’t slipped this year, getting all A’s while taking two AP classes for the second straight year.
A member of the National Honor Society, Hughes is also president of the French Honor Society and has done tutoring in French. She and her family visited France back in 2017.
While she enjoys basketball, track is Hughes’ real passion. She has been Windham’s top middle distance runner for three years as well as a leader in cross country.
“Basketball has been fun but I think I stayed with it because I started with some of the same girls in second grade and we all stuck with it together,” said Hughes. “I just love track. I’ve always been able to push myself and it’s addicting to challenge yourself.”
Although there was no indoor track season this year, Hughes stayed with her running during basketball, often running up to 30 miles a week after practice, either outdoors or on a treadmill at her house.
While on the treadmill, Hughes was able to combine bother her athletic and academic pursuits.
“I’d listen to audio books for my literature class while running,” said Hughes. “It worked out well.”
Hughes is, it appears, a master in time management. By taking excessive notes and using a coding system, she gets most of her school work done during the day, thereby eliminating many late nighters hitting the books.
“I really try to get a good sleep every night,” said Hughes, who wants to be well rested for track.
For the upcoming outdoor track season, Hughes is aiming for a school record in both the 800 (2:19) and mile (5:22). She was about 10 seconds away from both as a sophomore but she has improved significantly since then and feels both are within reach.
Cross country and track coach Kelly Fox certainly believes those goals are reachable.
“She is an individual that strives for excellence and success in everything she does,” said Fox. “And she comes up big in big meets.”
As for next year, Hughes is undecided between attending Holy Cross (her current first choice) or UNH. But at either school, she plans on continuing to run track as a walk-on.
After all, combining athletics and academics has worked out so well thus far, why change things up?
Community service
Windham senior Abby Hughes believes strongly in giving back so she has also done plenty of community service, mainly in the summer. In addition to tutoring in French, she volunteered at a cooking camp for 1st and 2nd graders and has also coached youth basketball.
Moynihan winners
October — Arielle Nysten, Windham volleyball; Rohan Rai, Windham cross country
November — Bella Keaney, Methuen soccer; Jackson DiFloures, Haverhill golf
December — Jada Burdier, Haverhill volleyball; Ben Entner, Andover football
January — Tatum Shaw, Andover basketball; Andrew Lussier, Methuen basketball
February — Madison Houghton, Sanborn basketball; Michael Dinges, Central hockey
March — Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen soccer/basketball/softball; Dylan Khalil, Sanborn cross country, basketball/track
April — Abby Hughes, Windham track/basketball; Osamuyimen Osayimwen, Central Catholic football
About the Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program
The Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program is sponsored by Moynihan Lumber and The Eagle-Tribune. Athletic Directors and coaches nominate seniors who should be all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20% of their class. A boy and girl are honored monthly and, at the end of the school year, one boy and one girl are honored at a banquet and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Nominations should be sent to Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
