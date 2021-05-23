Windham senior Landon Neal doesn’t need to go far for motivation, particularly when it comes to academics.
It’s right in his bedroom and permeates his entire house.
One of seven siblings, Neal shares a bedroom with twin brother Preston and they both look up to older brother Jackson and older sister Shelby. Jackson, who just graduated from Northeastern was No. 2 in his high school class and Shelby, who attends the University of Central Florida, was in the top 15 of her class.
Landon and Preston are following the Neal tradition in the classroom. At last check, Landon had a 4.19 GPA and was ranked 13th in a class of 227 students while Preston was right ahead of him at 4.20.
“We’re super competitive and definitely want to beat each other,” said Landon, our Moynihan boy Scholar/Athlete of the Month. “He’s got me edged right now but we’ll see who is ahead when report cards come out in June.”
Landon, who is vice-president of the National Honor Society at Windham, is taking four AP classes this year — calculus, physics, statistics and comparative government — and excelling at all of them.
When asked where he got his impetus for academic excellence, Neal said: “Our parents are very supportive and when I was younger it felt enforced that you had to do well. But it’s developed into a thing of pride for me.”
Neal, who moved with his family from Colorado when he was in the eighth grade, can certainly take pride in his athletic accomplishments.
An honorable mention all-state player in soccer, who had a goal and an assist in the state championship victory over Winnacunnet last fall, he has become a force in track and field.
Primarily a sprinter, Neal is among the state leaders with his personal-best times in the 100 (11.31) and 200 (22.63) and he is an outstanding relay runner and loves the 4x100.
“Landon is tearing up the track now,” said Windham coach Ryan O’Connor. “He has never backed down from a challenge, whether it be academic or athletic. He’s a hard worker, mild-mannered, and a class act.”
Soccer coach Mike Hachey feels the same way.
“Landon epitomizes what it means to be a scholar athlete,” said Hachey. “He sets the bar when it comes to being a genuine, respectful person. He is one of my all-time favorites.”
Neal is headed to Northeastern next year (brother Preston will attend SNHU, where he was recruited for soccer) to major in mechanical engineering with a long range goal of getting into aerospace engineering. He hopes to be a track walk-on.
“My goal was to get into a good academic college and then get into sports,” he said. “I hope to walk on in track but I may also do club soccer.”
Combining academics and athletics has worked out well thus far, after all, so why stop now?
**********************************
The Neal clan
Windham’s Landon Neal is one of seven siblings, all of whom are gifted in either academics or athletics or both. In order:
Jackson Neal — Graduate of Northeastern
Shelby Neal — attends University of Central Florida
Landon Neal — Windham High senior headed to Northeastern
Preston Neal — Windham High senior, Landon’s twin, headed to SNHU
Cayson Neal — Windham High freshman
Harley Neal — 7th grader
Kytton Neal — 3rd grader
