QUAKER STATE
Returning Eagle-Tribune field hockey MVP Amy Lanouette, a junior from Windham, has made a verbal commitment to UPenn. Her sister, Rachel, was a four-year starter at Ivy League rival Brown.
O’SULLIVAN RACE
Central Catholic’s 15th annual Peter O’Sullivan Memorial Alumni Race and Walk is going virtual. For all the details on the race, visit centralcatholic.net/osullivanrace.
ROCHE HONORED
Channel 4’s Dan Roche of Andover was named top TV sports reporter in the Channel Media & Market Research New England survey. He and Joe Amorosino are the finalists in the nationalsportsmedia.org poll.
ZINTER STARTING
True freshman Zak Zinter of North Andover, a hulking 6-6, 334-pound offensive guard, has started the last two games for the University of Michigan. He played his high school ball at BB&N,
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Central soccer’s Hannah Watson (today), Central volleyball’s Maggie Smith (18 Monday), Methuen twins Jonnie (swimming) and Emily Charest (cross country) 16 tomorrow; Haverhill gymnast Cassandra King (Thursday), and Haverhill golf’s Sean Crockett (18 Friday).
HBD LUCINIA
Belated birthday wishes to Lawrence softball’s Lucinia Russo, who turned 17 yesterday (Saturday).
ROLLING STONE
Add to the All-Name team Newport (N.H.) High running back Jagger Lovely.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.