QUAKER STATE

Returning Eagle-Tribune field hockey MVP Amy Lanouette, a junior from Windham, has made a verbal commitment to UPenn. Her sister, Rachel, was a four-year starter at Ivy League rival Brown.

O’SULLIVAN RACE

Central Catholic’s 15th annual Peter O’Sullivan Memorial Alumni Race and Walk is going virtual. For all the details on the race, visit centralcatholic.net/osullivanrace.

ROCHE HONORED

Channel 4’s Dan Roche of Andover was named top TV sports reporter in the Channel Media & Market Research New England survey. He and Joe Amorosino are the finalists in the nationalsportsmedia.org poll.

ZINTER STARTING

True freshman Zak Zinter of North Andover, a hulking 6-6, 334-pound offensive guard, has started the last two games for the University of Michigan. He played his high school ball at BB&N,

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to Central soccer’s Hannah Watson (today), Central volleyball’s Maggie Smith (18 Monday), Methuen twins Jonnie (swimming) and Emily Charest (cross country) 16 tomorrow; Haverhill gymnast Cassandra King (Thursday), and Haverhill golf’s Sean Crockett (18 Friday).

HBD LUCINIA

Belated birthday wishes to Lawrence softball’s Lucinia Russo, who turned 17 yesterday (Saturday).

ROLLING STONE

Add to the All-Name team Newport (N.H.) High running back Jagger Lovely.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.

...

E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com

Trending Video

Recommended for you