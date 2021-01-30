What began during a childhood game of badminton kicked off a journey for Windham’s Tommy McNeal that has led him to perhaps the premier superpower in all of college lacrosse.
“I was playing badminton at my friend’s house when I was in fourth grade,” McNeal remembered. “His dad was telling my mom that I should play lacrosse.”
Eight years later, he’s now set to take on the best of college lacrosse.
McNeal has committed to play lacrosse at the University of Virginia, the defending Division 1 national champion. The Cavaliers have advanced to the college lacrosse Final Four 10 times in the last 20 seasons.
“It’s a dream come true to play for Virginia,” said McNeal. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always aspired to go to Virginia. It’s been my dream school since I was young, and their lacrosse program is incredible.”
The New Hampton (N.H,) School star and former Central Catholic standout has long been ranked among the top lacrosse recruits in the country.
Nationallacrossefederation.com ranked McNeal the No. 12 overall prospect in his class of 2021, while Insidelacrosse.com rated him a four-star recruit (out of five), and one of the top six longstick midfielder recruits in his class.
“We are over-the-moon elated to have Tommy joining us!” said Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany, the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year. “Tommy possesses all of the qualities we search for in a lacrosse player, and specifically in a defenseman. He has sophisticated stick work, moving through the middle of the field with a vacuum cleaner skill set for ground balls and making precision passes.
“Tom’s speed and size allow him to not only stay with powerful and fast opposing dodgers, but also apply pressure and be the aggressor. He’s also startingly humble and appreciative. This naturally keeps him open-minded and hungry to learn and to grow as a man and as an athlete.”
LACROSSE BEGINNINGS
McNeal began playing lacrosse in the fourth grade, but it wasn’t smooth right away.
“In middle school I almost quit lacrosse,” he said. “I was playing four sports at the time, and it got to be too much. My coach convinced me to keep playing lacrosse and quit soccer instead.”
McNeal started his high school career at Central Catholic, starting as a longstick midfielder and defender as both a freshman and sophomore (2018-19).
Heading into last fall, he made the decision to move to New Hampton.
“Being at Central Catholic was great for me,” he said. “It helped me mature a lot, and become a better student. But my days were super strenuous. I didn’t get home until 7-8 p.m. most days, that would sometimes start at 6 a.m. I wanted to live somewhere I could be entirely focused on academics and sports.”
McNeal joined New Hampton last fall, but his junior season was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was super tough losing last spring to COVID-19,” said McNeal, who stars for the New Hampshire Tomahawks club team. “We had a great group of guys and were really going to make a statement throughout New England. But, I’m not dwelling on the past. Being at school with a bunch of other lacrosse focused guys, it’s easy to keep my stick skills fresh.”
CHOOSING VIRGINIA
Growing up, McNeal had a first-hand connection to the University of Virginia.
“Part of the reason Virginia was my dream school is because my grandparents have lived most of their lives there,” he said. “Ever since I was a young kid, I’ve visited the campus. My cousin also went to UVA and loved it. With the ACC Network on ESPN now, I get to watch most of the games.”
McNeal also caught the eye of Virginia thanks to his work in high school and with the Tomahawks.
“Every year, our staff at the University of Virginia scours the entire nation and Canada in pursuit of the elite,” said Tiffany. “Upon detecting Tommy McNeal at a tournament in Massachusetts in July of 2019, our research quickly discovered a man of character and academic curiosity to go along with his athletic prowess.”
McNeal officially signed his national letter of intent to join Virginia lacrosse in late 2020.
“I considered a lot of schools and I went on visits to six,” he said. “My final four came down to Virginia, Harvard, Yale and the University of North Carolina. I visited (Virginia) on Sept. 14, and went to a football game vs Florida State.
“Virginia is the right fit for me because of the way they let their longstick middies play. Also, every year you compete for national championships and get a world class education.”
McNeal believes that, when college lacrosse arrives, he will be ready.
“There isn’t a lot of intimidation for me going from New Hampshire to Virginia,” he said. “ I’ve been going to tournaments and playing with kids at this level for most of my life. There of course will be some growth pains, but that’s all part of the process. My goals moving forward are of course to win a national championship, and kill it in the classroom.”
IMMEDIATE IMPACT
University of Virginia mens lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany believes Windham’s Tommy McNeal has what it takes to make a major impact early on against the best of college lacrosse.
“We have recruited Tommy with the intention of him being an integral part of our program right away,” said Tiffany, who previously coached Brown University from 2007-2016 (95-56 record).
“He will arrive in Charlottesville in late August with five months to prepare for his first collegiate lacrosse game. While we never guarantee playing time to any recruit, it is my belief that considering Tommy’s current athletic strengths, open mindset and his desire to be elite, he is a man who will be in the mix early in his career here.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
