As we said last year, it’s very difficult for a Phillips Academy athlete to be named our indoor track MVP. The Big Blue have a very light schedule so you have to be special ... like Alex Fleury.
We’ve named a winter track MVP for 31 years and Fleury is the lone Phillips winner (boy or girl).
Now, the Harvard recruit from North Andover has done it twice.
He lopped 3.8 seconds off the 24-year-old area mile record set by Timberlane/Wisconsin great Jason Vanderhoof with a 4:05.57 at Boston University’s Last Chance Meet. That field included 2016 Olympic 1,500 gold medalist Matt Centrowitz.
That time last year would have placed him No. 9 among American schoolboys and is No. 2 all-time indoors among New England schoolboys.
Fleury also ran a 4:17.34 to place fourth at the New Balance Grand Prix at Reggie Lewis, 4:13.09 for third at the Millrose (N.Y.) Games and a 4:12.40 at BU.
His other bests this winter were: 37.04, 300; 1:21.49, 600; 1:53.57, 800; 2:27.16, 1,000; 8:32.24, 3,000.
Last spring he smashed the area 800 record with a 1:52.43 clocking.
JERIMIL gerMAN
Lawrence Sr., 55
Took third at Division 1 States (6.50) and fourth at All-States (6.56). At MVC Meet, was runner-up to New England champ Richmond Kwaateng of Lowell (6.48 to 6.30). Won State Coaches Large in 6.47, tying school record. Runner-up in 4x200 relay at D1 States (school record 1:30.56). Ran 6.65 55 meters last winter, his first season running track. Holds area 100 meters record (10.74).
STANLEY HANCI
Methuen Sr., 300
Placed first at Northeast Invite (35.74), second at MVCs (school-record 35.22) and second at Division 1 States (35.34). Ran a 50.29 400, 1:25.99 600 and high jumped 6-1. On 4x200 relay which placed fifth at All-States (1:31.92). Ranked sixth all-time in area in 400 (49.20). Coach Brittany Caprio said, “The adversity he had to overcome this year defines him as an elite athlete.”
HAYDEN MAKAROW
Haverhill Sr., 600
Placed fifth at State Coaches Large (1:24.26), second at MVCs (1:22.35), fourth at Division 1 States (1:23.60) and ninth at All-States (1:23.78). Ran a 36.21 300 and long jumped 19-7. Last spring ran a 49.60 400 (14th all-time in area). Captain of indoor and outdoor track as a junior. Cross country captain. Will run at UMass Lowell. Twin siblings Abby and Cameron are Hillie cheerleaders.
JAMES POTHIER
Central Sr., 1,000
Finished sixth at State Coaches Large (2:35.50), first at MVCs (2:33.66), third at Division 2 States (2:33.09) and ninth at All-States (2:33.89). Had other senior bests of 4:29.80 in the mile and 1:26.85 in 600. Ran 4:25.68 mile last spring and a 1:59.98 800 as a sophomore. Northeastern recruit from Haverhill. “James is as competitive as they come,” said coach Mike Leal.
xavier Metivier
Methuen Sr., 2-Mile
Ran career best 9:45.30 for second at MVCs, 9:48.34 for fifth at the Northeast Invite and 9:49.99 for 10th at Division 1 States. Had a best time of 4:40.21 in the mile. Ran 9:53.79 as a junior. UMass Amherst recruit. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for December. Team prankster but fierce competitor. Ranked 39th in class of 461. Fluent in French. Two-time Tribune All-Star in cross country.
JORDANY VOLQUEZ
Lawrence Soph., 55 Hurdles
Finished first at State Coaches Large (7.68), second at Division 1 States (7.56) and third at All-States (7.51, breaking his own school record). Ran on D1 State runner-up 4x200 squad (1:30.56, breaking 18-year-old school record). On 4x400 quartet which ran 3:30.26. Placed 14th out of 118 at state pentathlon with 2,959 points. Ran 14.90 in 110 hurdles last spring (No. 22 all-time in area).
OWEN GORMLEY
Salem Sr., Shot Put
Division 1 state runner-up with a big 51-7.75 heave. Three regular-season meets surpassed 49-feet including a 49-10 the week before States. Threw 47-1.5 last spring and 44-0.75 last winter. 6-foot, 225 pounds. Benches 275 pounds and squats 410. Eagle-Tribune All-Star lineman in football. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Month ranked seventh in class of 297. Scored 1,380 on SATs.
MICHAEL MAKIEJ
Andover Sr., High Jump
Soared 6-6 to win MVC title. Jumped 6-4 several times including at State Coaches Large (third place), Division 1 States (second place) and All-States (seventh place). Cleared 6-5 in regular season. Long jumped 19-8.75 at MVCs. High jumped 6-4 last spring. UMass Lowell recruit. Manager of cross country team. His dad, Walter Makiej, scored 41 points in a 1972 basketball game for Lowell High.
EVAN MILLS
Central Sr., Pentathlon
Placed fourth out of 118 at States with 3,231 points. Scores were: 8.68, 55 hurdles; 39-10, shot put; 5-7.75, high jump; 19-9, long jump; and 2:48.44, 1,000. Won 600 at MVCs (1:22.24) and Division 1 States (1:23.60). Other season bests were: 300 (36.07). long jump (21-2.75) and 4x400 (3:33.22). Lives in Dracut. “May be most versatile athlete I’ve coached in 26 years,” said coach Mike Leal.
CONOR SELENY
Pinkerton Sr., Utility
In 55-meter hurdles, clocked in 7.57 for second at Division 1 States and 7.74 for seventh at New Englands. Also had races of 7.60, 7.62 and 7.66. Anchored Division 1 champion 4x200 team (1:32.09). Ran a 6.75 55 meters. Last spring ran 11.05 100, 22.36 200, 39.49 300 hurdles and 57.38 400 hurdles, Ranks among all-time area leaders in 200, 300 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
RYAN DANE
Pinkerton Jr., Utility
A triple-placer at Division 1 States: sixth in 55 meters (6.81), second in long jump (21-5) and first in 4x200 (1:35.54). Ran a 6.70 regular-season dash and was on second-place sprint medley relay at Dartmouth Relays (3:41.47). Part of 4x200 team which ran state record 1:31.05 for second at New Englands. That beat Londonderry’s mark of 1:31.80 from 1998. Ran 11.51 100 as a sophomore.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Jackson Drake, Sr., high jump; Cameron Kirn, Jr., 600; Conor Moses, Jr., 55 HH; Ryan Dennehy, Sr., dash
Central — Nathan Hebert, Sr., 55 HH; James Sorenson, Sr., pentathlon; Uyi Osayimwen, Jr., shot put; Matthew Giannasca, Jr., mile
Haverhill — Brandon Grundy, Sr., shot put; Benjamin Craven, Soph., 1,000
Lawrence — Eddie Gonzalez, Jr., long jump; Cristian Bueno, Sr., 600
Methuen — Freddy Coleman, Soph., 1,000; Nassim Bendimerad, Sr., dash
North Andover — Matt Chicko, Sr., 600; Jack Chace, Sr., 300; Peter Martel, Jr., 300
Pelham — John Elie, Sr., 55 HH; Dylan Foss, Sr., high jump; Cam Dufault, Sr., 600
Pentucket — Keegan O’Keefe, Sr., dash; Keegan Comeau, Sr., mile; Frank Majewski, Soph., high jumpPinkerton — Benjamin Fleming, Jr., dash; Zach Plaza, Sr., 1,000; Nolan Preble, Sr., 3,000
Salem — Jackson Mazejka, Jr., 3,000; David Jacques, Frosh., 55 HH; Thomas Alhers, Soph., long jump
Sanborn — Zach Cardoso, Sr., shot put; Max Lussier, Jr., high jumpTimberlane — Anthony Farmer, Sr., 55 HH; Ryan McClure, Jr., 300; Tim Trasatti, Sr., high jump
Windham — Quinn Cerami, Jr., 300; Braeden Manti, Soph., dash; Rohan Rai, Jr., 1,000; Andrew Abirached, Sr., shot put
INDOOR TRACK MVPs
2019-20: Alex Fleury, Phillips/North Andover; 2018: Jadyn Ruimwijk, Pinkerton; 2017: Devin Connell, Andover; 2016: Erick Duffy, No. Andover; 2015: Starlin Ortiz, Londonderry; 2014: Zach Cicio, Pinkerton; 2012-13: Mike O’Donnell, Methuen; 2011: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem; 2008-10: Christopher McConnell, Andover; 2006-07: Pat Fullerton, Haverhill; 2005: Freddie Wills, Londonderry; 2004: Johan Rafael, Lawrence; 2003: Dana Burbank, North Andover; 2001-02: Tristan Hall, Londonderry; 2000: Dave Barrett, Londonderry;
1999: Greg Mason, No. Reading; 1998: Taylor Smith, Timberlane; 1996-97: Andy Alsup, Haverhill; 1994-95: John Mortimer, Londonderry; 1993: Lance Washington, Salem; 1992: Matt Woelfel, Haverhill; 1991: Larry Elizalde, North Andover; 1990: Scott Fawcett, Londonderry
