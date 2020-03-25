Our MVP last spring, Central Catholic junior Katharine Duren was brilliant once again. Brilliant enough to be our MVP again. She set the area 55-meter hurdles record of 8.35 last winter. The old mark was 8.36 by Eagle-Tribune MVP Jayla Kitchings of Haverhill also last winter.
Duren consistently beat her area mark this season. The Haverhill resident won the Division 2 States in 8.20, equalling the meet record set by Mansfield’s Jen Esposito in 2012.
She won All-States in a season best of 8.19 and took third at New Englands in 8.28. Last spring she smashed the area record with a 14.09 in the 100-meter high hurdles. Second on the all-time area list is Andover’s Stacey Lavoie who ran 14.65 in 1993, a decade before Katharine was born.
Duren beat several collegians to win the Terrier Invitational 60-meter hurdles in 9.08 and had a best of 8.98.
Duren long jumped 17-11 this winter, placed 13th in the pentathlon at All-States with 2,802 points and ran on the MVC championship 4x200 team (1:47.64) and the 11th-place at All-State 4x400 team (4:07.57).
Gwenyth Dahlinger
Pelham Jr., 55
Placed third at Division 2 Meet (7.67) with a 7.58 in prelims. Ran another 7.67 at UNH and 7.73 or better seven times. Ran a 44.65 300 and a 1:56.53 600. Anchored D2 champion 4x200 team (1:50.43). Ran a 13.08 100 and a 26.55 200 last spring. Placed eighth in 200 at Hershey Nationals at age 9 and as eighth grader placed second in state in 200 (13.30). Two-year field hockey starter.
FAITH LEE
Central Jr., 300
Placed sixth at Division 2 States (42.60), first at MVCs (personal best 42.27) and seventh at MSTCA Large (42.77). Ran on 4x400 at All-States (11th, 4:07.57) and 4x200 which won MVCs (1:47.64). “Runs with such determination,” said coach Shawn Dumas. Ran 43.12 300 last winter. Captain-elect in winter track and in soccer. Scored eight goals last fall. North Andover resident.
KELCEY DION
North Andover Jr., 600
Placed third at Division 2 States (1:37.93), fifth at All-States (school record 1:36.80) and eighth at New Englands (1:37.86). On school record-setting 4x400 team (4:03.45 for fourth at All-States). Ran 2:18 split for second-place 4x800 team at D2 States (9:32.79). Identical twin sister Ainsley stars for Knights, too. Scored 35 goals last spring in lacrosse. Captain-elect in soccer.
PHOEBE RUBIO
Pentucket Soph., 1,000
Placed 11th at All-States (personal best 3:01.53), fourth at Division 4 States (3:03.66) and eighth at Auerbach Freshman-Sophomore Small (3:08.86). Ran a 5:29.27 mile and a 11:40.47 2-mile. Ran 5:19.68 mile last spring and 3:04.78 1,000 last winter. High honor roll student. Two-time Eagle-Tribune Cross Country All-Star from Merrimac. Twin sister of fellow All-Star Emily Rubio.
Finleigh Simonds
Haverhill Frosh., Mile
Set 3-second personal best with a 5:14.05 for 10th at All-States. Finished seventh at Division 1 States (5:17.38) and third at MVCs (5:28.84). Anchored 4x800 to 13th at All-States (9:57.46) and sixth at D1 States. Ran a 3:12.43 1,000 and a 11:39.65 2-mile. Eagle-Tribune Cross Country MVP. Eighth grade bests were: 2:25.93, 800; 5:25.87, mile; 11:50.96, 2-mile. Dad is boxer Brendon Simonds.
MOLLY KILEY
Andover Frosh., 2-Mile
Fab frosh placed eighth at All-States (11:19.15), first at Division 1 States (11:28.61) and second at MVCs (11:32.81). Placed sixth at State Coaches Large mile in 5:18.72. Ran on seventh-place 4x800 team at D1 States. Ran a 2:26.69 800. Eagle-Tribune Cross Country All-Star. Sister, Grace, also runs for Andover. Mom is Andover High cross country coach Sue Kiley.
EMILY DeMinico
Central Sr., Shot Put
Took 11th at All-States (35-0.5), third at Division 2 States (personal best 35-11), first at MVCs (35-5.5) and fourth at State Coaches Large (35-9). Quad-captain from Salem. Former varsity basketball player. Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring with bests of 35-4 in shot and 109-7 in javelin. Winter and spring track captain. Dad Stephen was Eagle-Tribune track All-Star in 1992 for Central.
SARAH LAVERY
North Andover Sr., High Jump
Won Division 2 States (5-6) and States Coaches Large (season best 5-6.5). Placed fourth at All-States (5-6) and tied for third at New Englands (5-5). No. 2 jumper in area history with a 5-8.75 in spring of 2018. Placed fifth at MVCs in 55 hurdles (school-record 8.97). Penn recruit from family of gifted scholar-athletes. Coach Rick DelleChiaie called her “the consummate perfectionist.”
EMILY RUBIO
Pentucket Soph., Pentathlon
Placed fourth out of 132 at States with 3,064 points. Scores were: 9.24, hurdles; 15-1.75, high jump; 17-6.75, long jump; 26-5.75, shot put; and 2:41.05, 800. Scored 2,423 points in 2019 event. Had season bests of 5-4 high jump (fourth D4 States), 17-8 long jump (fifth All-States), 43.47 300, and 1:44.52 4x200 (second at New Englands). CAL Meet MVP. “Such a hard worker,” said coach Steve Derro.
MADI KROHTO
Pentucket Sr., Utility
Ran a personal best 8.65 to win CAL 55 hurdles. At Division 4 States, was fifth in hurdles (8.74) and second in high jump (5-6, ties seventh all-time indoor/outdoor in area). Placed eighth at state pentathlon (2,921 points). UMass Amherst recruit from Merrimac. Deals with chronic shin splints. Three-sport captain (soccer, winter and spring track). 5-foot-7.
JODI Parrott
Andover Soph., Utility
At Division 1 States, placed second in hurdles (8.51), fourth in long jump (17-1) and eighth in high jump (4-10). Had big day at USATF New Englands with a 9.15 in the 60 hurdles and a 38-0.75 triple jump. Last spring set area record in long jump (20-3 vs. North Andover) and is No. 2 in triple jump (38-10.5). Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring and winter. Two-year volleyball letterman.
Courtney Dalke
No. Andover Jr., Utility
At Division 2 States, runner-up in 600 (1:37.26) and 4x800 (9:32.79) and placed fifth in 4x400 (4:10.48). Season bests of 3:03.48 in 1,000 (second at MVCs), 5:30.59 in mile and 4:03.45 in 4x400 (fourth at All-States; school indoor record). Took seventh in 600 at All-States. Stars in everything from 400 meters to 5,000. Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (twice cross country, twice indoor track).
Honorable Mention
Andover — Angela McNeeley, Frosh., high jump; Nicole Major, Sr., mile; Kayla DiBenedetto, Jr., 1,000
Central Catholic — Kaleigh Lane, Sr., 600; Carla Bouchrouche, Sr., 55 HH; Kelsey Seamans, Sr., 2-mile
Haverhill — Meggie Dellea, Jr., 55 HH; Delani Dorsey, Sr., 1,000; Brianna Hill, Sr., dash
Lawrence — Ailee Garcia, Frosh., shot put; Adimir Heredia, Jr., high jump
Methuen — Haylee Berry, Jr., 300; Kassidy Chim, Jr., 55; Miana Caraballo, Soph., mile
North Andover — Ainsley Dion, Jr., 600; Aisling Callahan, Soph., mile; Emily Grant, Sr., shot put
Pelham — Paige Hurst, Jr., 300; Jackelyn Cawthron, Jr., 55 HH
Pentucket — Syeira Campbell, Jr., 300; Sage Smith, Frosh., dash; Sabrina Campbell, Frosh., 300
Phillips — Myra Bhathena, Soph., 300 (Andover)Pinkerton — Meghan Cross, Sr., 3,000; Macy Graves, Jr., 600; Emily Lesburt, Sr., high jump; Mariesa Preble, Soph., 1,000
Salem — Silvia Caddell, Sr., 600; Katya Rojco, Sr., 55 HH; Sydney Lane, Sr., 55 HH
Sanborn — Kaylen LaChapelle, Sr., high jumpTimberlane — Hailey Fontaine, Sr., dash; Shawna Ruth, Jr., 55 HH
Windham — Hannah Monahan, Sr., high jump; Abby Hughes, Jr., 1,000; Brihanna Nyonga, Jr., dash; Grace Harootian, Sr., 600
INDOOR TRACK MVPs
2020: Katharine Duren, Central; 2019: Jayla Kitchings, Haverhill; 2018: Saige Tudisco, Pentucket; 2017: Maria Virga, Pinkerton; 2016: Julia Valenti, No. Reading; 2015: Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton; 2014: Gretchen McGrath, Londonderry; 2013: Amanda Szymanski, Londonderry; 2012: Maggie Mullins, Andover; 2011: Eve Bishop, Andover; 2010: Moira Cronin, Andover;
2009: Becca Parascandola, Londonderry; 2008: Bree Robinson, Pinkerton; 2007: Rachel Fox, Andover; 2006: Colleen McNaughton, Haverhill; 2005: Ashley Morgenstern, Pinkerton; 2004: Kiah Quarles, Pinkerton; 2003: Jessica Flinn, Timberlane; 2000-02: Melissa Donais, Phillips/Bradford;
1999: Kirsten Perryman, Haverhill; 1998: Barbara Contos, Andover; 1997: Amy DeCamp, Londonderry; 1996: Susan Ashlock, Andover; 1994-95: Helena Kimball, Londonderry; 1993: Andi Robinson, Masconomet; 1992: Kirsten Johnson, Masconomet; 1991: Kristin Cobb, Timberlane; 1990: Peggy Larocque, Londonderry
