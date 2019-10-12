NORTH ANDOVER — Wisconsin might have the best offense in the nation, and the 16th-ranked Badgers put it on full display in an 11-5 rout over Merrimack at Lawler Arena.
Freshman first-round NHL picks Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte each had three points on the night. The Warriors held a 3-2 lead early in the second period before the Badgers rattled off eight unanswered goals.
“I think we learned that, with a young team, emotions aren’t always a good thing,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “We had a very good beginning of the second period and emotions got very high. Then the minute they scored (to make it 3-3), that’s a hard thing to bounce back from.
“We learned that we have to keep an even-keeled approach. That’s what led to it getting away from us. We gave up 11 goals. That has to change.”
All three Merrimack goaltenders are freshmen. Jere Huhtamaa started and allowed five goals on nine shots in 28:58. James Corcoran made his first collegiate appearance after that and allowed six goals in 20:34 before Troy Kobryn kept the Badgers scoreless in the last 10:28 of the game.
Huhtamaa was making his second career start after getting pulled in the season opener at Lake Superior State last weekend.
“I’m certainly aware of the challenges he’s facing, with it being his first two games on an NHL-sized rink,”x Borek said. “He’s a very good goaltender, and we need to support him more. No one is more disappointed in his game today than him. But we have to help him out. Goaltending is a team stat, so it’s on the whole group.
“(In an NHL rink) the puck is on top of him a lot quicker. There’s a lot more traffic. If you watch games on the big sheet there isn’t a lot of traffic. He’s been forced to fight through a lot of traffic. People are on top of him a lot quicker.”
For a team that averaged under two goals per game last season, Merrimack is now averaging 3.33 through three games after five goals against the Badgers.
Freshman Regan Kimens scored his first collegiate goal on a play at the net front and then picked up his first collegiate assist on a goal by Tyler Irvine.
“He just plays hard,” Borek said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s playing at practice or in games. He plays the same way. We have several guys doing that.”
The 11 goals allowed by the Warriors were the most goals allowed by a Merrimack team since Nov. 14, 1992, when the Warriors fell at Maine, 11-2.
“The score got away from us, but I didn’t feel like the game did,” Borek said. “I didn’t think the game on the rink got away from us, and I was pleased with that. But we have a lot of work to do.”
Merrimack’s team save percentage on the season is .712, and the Warriors have a combined goals-against average of 7.08.
“We need to do a better job not allowing second chances,” Borek said. “We also only got, I think, five blocks from the blue line. We need to block a lot more shots. That’s not skill, that’s will. We have a lot of guys not doing their job, and guys just need to be focused on doing their job. They had rebound chances because we had guys trying to be goalies, and they weren’t there to win pucks on second chances.
“We need to move forward. We can’t panic, but we have to focus and move forward. We can’t move backward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.