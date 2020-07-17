Calvin Kattar was sitting in an airport, about 6,649 miles away, thinking about home. Really, home cooking.
“I can’t wait for my mom’s chicken parm,” said Kattar, referring to his mother Sandra’s “famous” chicken parmigiana, less than nine hours removed from the biggest night of his life.
Kattar, ranked sixth in the world at 145 pounds in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), won a hard-fought five-round, unanimous decision over up-and-comer Dan Ige, of Las Vegas, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Kattar’s mug had been splashed on ESPN all week, promoting his fight at “Fight Island,” the name for the resort location, Yas Island, which is home to a UFC four-night extravaganza over two weeks.
“It was nice to see,” said Kattar, 32, on the TV and social media exposure he got leading up to the fight. “It’s good feedback and shows that what myself and my team are doing is working.”
Kattar’s story borders on remarkable.
He retired as a fighter in mixed martial arts just over seven years ago, at age 25, due to his inability to move up in the ranks to the big-time, UFC. Instead he became a successful promoter in New England on the CombatZone, a “minor league” proving grounds.
Kattar decided to get back into the sport, as a competitor, three years later. After two quick wins in 2016, he again was being overlooked.
But then a bout opened up, due to injury, in a big UFC event in Anaheim, 10 months after his last fight.
He took it, realizing it could be his last and only shot at that level.
Not only did Kattar shock Andre Fili, via decision, but his energetic, aggressive style won over the UFC President Dana White.
Kattar has been a regular since, with three bouts in 2018, two last year and already two in 2020. He signed a six-fight contract with the UFC last month.
Basically, Kattar has arrived.
“A year ago, I was hoping for the opportunity to crack the top ten,” said Kattar. “Now I’m working on the fastest path to a title shot. This is what I set out for when I decided to come back ... to be in this position.”
Kattar really got his start into mixed martial arts back in high school, as one of the top wrestlers at Methuen High.
“I always loved competing and battling,” said Kattar. “I love all sports, but this sport is made for me.”
Kattar’s growth over the last year, he believes, coincides with his ability to form a team, which includes top-notch training.
He’s got what he believes are two elite head coaches in Carlos Nepo of Somerville and Tyson Chartier of Auburn, N.H. with best friend and teammate Rob Font, another UFC up-and-comer by his side for daily work on the mats.
“I have the best people around me, motivating me, sort of like the Patriots with owner Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” said Kattar. “I feel like I’m just scratching the surface. The [championship] belt is in my sight.”
The toughest aspect of his two recent wins has been the fact that family and friends haven’t been allowed to watch due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Kattar has a huge following in the Merrimack Valley. And they apparently travel.
“If my family and friends were allowed to come, they would’ve made the trip to Fight Island,” said Kattar. “I love having my people with me, rooting me on. It inspires. I miss them not being there. But I have a job to do, and that’s where my focus is.”
After the bout, Ige, Kattar’s opponent, gave him a compliment for the ages, at least considering how far he has come.
“[Calvin is] one of the best in the world, man,” said Ige. “He’s super slick.”
Kattar flew to Las Vegas yesterday, where he’ll remain for the weekend. Then he’ll head home to Haverhill on Monday, rehab some minor injuries and soon begin strength and conditioning while awaiting word of his next bout.
“I have a few places l love to go to when I’m home, Ralphies in Salem, N.H. for chicken parm and J. Brian’s in Lawrence for Buffalo wings,” said Kattar. “Of course, my mom’s chicken parm will be the first thing I have. And then it’s back to work.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.