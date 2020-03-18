Bradford’s Judy DeLeon is no stranger to running marathons, and she’s quite familiar with the Boston Marathon.
The 37-year-old Bradford resident has been running since 2009 and has run 11 marathons since her first one in 2013, when she ran the Boston Marathon as a member of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation team running in support of autism. With two autistic children, it was a natural, and she also ran Boston in 2014 and 2015.
Before it was called off last week because of the coronavirus, DeLeon was registered to run her fourth Boston Marathon next month, and this would have been different as well as more meaningful than the others.
For one thing, as a member of the Greater Derry Track Club, DeLeon received an official bib number without needing to run for the Flutie Jr. Foundation or any other charity. But alas, she decided to run under the auspices of the Flutie Foundation anyway and she raised about $3,000 for the cause.
Second, and most important, DeLeon would have been running with more motivation and more of a personal connection. She was running in memory of her son, Nathan, who was autistic and killed last year as a 12-year-old when he was riding his bike and a car crashed into him.
“I’m running for Nathan,” says DeLeon, whose other children (9-year-old Annalie and 2-year-old Nicholas) are also autistic. “He loved the Boston Marathon and would get so excited. And he knew I was running for autism.
“Running for him makes me happy and is another way to keep his memory.”
After last year’s tragedy, DeLeon didn’t continue running for a short while, probably out of apathy and grief, and she thought she would drop plans to run the Chicago Marathon, for which she had been training. But good friend Yazmin Acosta persuaded her to put her running shoes back on.
“She said that I need to run and she was right,” said DeLeon. “It’s been very therapeutic.
“You have a lot of time to think when you’re running. Sometimes it’s hard thinking about what happened, but mostly I think about the good times and the funny things. Like he would always ask me ‘Why are you running?’ And I would say ‘I’m running to keep up with you.’
“He thought the world was the coolest thing and I try to remember that and that he liked that I ran. He is definitely a motiivator for me and my running.”
Of course, not being able to run this year’s Boston Marathon in April is a disappointment, but just training for it and raising money for autism has been a godsend for DeLeon, and she says she’ll “absolutely” run it in September. Through her running, which she will continue no matter what, memories of Nathan will remain as vivid as possible.
“Even though the race was postponed, I’m glad I was able to raise money for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation and children with autism will benefit,” said DeLeon. “And I’ll definitely run in September.
“Training for Boston with my son Nathan in mind who had autism motivated me to get out there and run even on those days I was feeling very sad. All those miles were therapy miles ... I’m a healthier and stronger person because of it.”
********************************************
“Running for him makes me happy and is another way to keep his memory.”
Judy DeLeon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.