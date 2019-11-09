NORTH ANDOVER — Senior forward Denia Davis-Stewart was immense again with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocks but the Merrimack women fell in overtime, 72-68, to Lehigh.
Freshman Jayme DeCesare added 17 points and sophomore Kate Mager chipped in 10 points.
For the visitors, senior guard Camryn Buhr, scored a team-high 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career.
Lehigh improved to 2-0 and the Warriors fell to 1-1. Merrimack is at Dartmouth Wednesday at 8 p.m.
