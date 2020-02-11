HACKENSACK, N.J. — A 31-point third quarter by the Merrimack College women's basketball team propelled it to victory over Fairleigh Dickinson University Monday night, 84-66.
Senior forward Denia Davis-Stewart scored 22 points off of an 8 of 13 shooting night while sophomore guard Kate Mager was second on the team in scoring with 15 points.
Mager knocked down four 3-pointers to lead the team in that category. Freshman Alana Fursman chipped in with 11 points, including going 8 for 8 from the free throw line.
The victory lifts the lady Warriors to 15-8 overall and 8-4 in the Northeast Conference.
Sophomore Caroline Wilson scored a career-high 11 points in the game as the Warriors scored a season-high 84 points.
Up Next
Merrimack has a home game against Wagner on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
