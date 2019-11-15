NORTH ANDOVER — After starting the season 0-10-3, the Holy Cross women’s hockey team is now 2-10-3 thanks to consecutive wins over Merrimack.
Friday the Crusaders held on for a 4-3 victory at Lawler Rink. Courtney Maud, Mikyla Grant-Mentis (12th of the year) and Chloe Cook scored for the Warriors, who battled back from a 4-1 deficit. Dominika Laskova had two assists.
Grant-Mentis entered the game tied with Clarkson’s Elizabeth Giguere and Wisconsin’s Grace Zumwinkle for first in Division 1 nationally in goals this season.
Holy Cross’ Jada Brenon stopped 44 shots while starter Emma Gorski (3 goals, 8 saves, 22:59) and Lea-Kristine Demers (1 goal, 12 saves, 35:20) split time for MC.
Holy Cross improved to 2-10-3 (2-7-0 Hockey East) while Merrimack dropped to 3-9-2 (1-7-2 HE). The Warriors host Providence next Friday and Saturday.
