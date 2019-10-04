NORTH ANDOVER — Three different players tallied for Merrimack Friday night in a 3-0 non-conference victory over RPI. It was the Warriors’ (1-2, 0-2 Hockey East) first win of the young season.
The goal-scorers were Sam Lessick (first career goal), Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Gabby Jones. Léa-Kristine Demers (16 saves) earned the shutout. The defense helped her with 13 blocked shots.
RPI keeper Amanda Rampado stopped 20 shots for the 0-3 Engineers.
Merrimack will take on RPI again on Saturday as part of Homecoming Weekend, with puck drop at 4 p.m.
