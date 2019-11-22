NORTH ANDOVER — Providence beat Merrimack, 2-1, Friday night at the Lawler Rink.
Merrimack’s freshman goaltender Emma Gorski turned aside 21 shots through two scoreless periods.
The Friars opened the scoring at 11:21 of the third on a Bailey Burton goal. Mack Emery tied the game three minutes later with her first career goal. Providence tallied the game winner at 17:36, with Whitney Dove sending in a shot through a screen.
Gorski made 31 saves in her fourth start. Merrimack senior Mikyla Grant-Mentis’ assist extended her point scoring streak to nine games for 20 points this year.
Clare Minnerath had 16 saves for the Friars, who improved to 6-6-2 and 4-4-0 in Hockey East. The Warriors fall to 3-10-2 and 1-8-2 in the league.
The two clubs will play today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. at PC’s Schneider Arena.
