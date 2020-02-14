Women’s Hockey: Grant-Mentis nets 20th in loss

STORRS, Conn. — Merrimack took the game’s first lead, but it was all UConn after that in a 6-1 loss Friday night at Freitas Ice Forum.The Warrior goal 4:34 into the game was by senior captain Mikyla Grant-Mentis, her 20th of the season. Freshman forward Allison Reeb earned her first career point with an assist.
Lea-Kristine Demers had 27 saves in the loss while Morgan Fisher turned aside 18 of the 19 Warrior shots.
Merrimack fell to 4-22-5 and 1-18-5 in Hockey East while the Huskies improved to 16-12-4 (12-10-3 HE).
The clubs play again today here at 3 p.m.
