MANKATO, Minn. — The Merrimack women’s hockey team lost 4-3 to Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday afternoon.Dani Castino, Megan Fergusson and Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored in the loss.
Merrimack’s Emma Gorski turned aside 35 shots in her second career appearance while Mankato’s Abigail Levy had 19 saves.
Merrimack is now (2-6-2, 0-4-2 Hockey East) while the Mavericks improved to 5-4-2 and 2-4-2 in the WCHA.
The two clubs play again here today (Saturday) at 2 p.m.
