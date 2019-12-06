NORTH ANDOVER — UNH rolled past Merrimack, 6-0, in women’s hockey Friday night before 134 fans at Lawler Rink.
Meghara McManus scored her team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season, while Carlee Turner, Rae Breton, Talli Warren and Ellie Sasaki also scored for the Wildcats (8-7-2, 6-6-1 Hockey East).
Lea-Kristine Demers gave up five goals while making 20 saves in two periods. Emma Gorski stopped five of the six shots she faced in the third for the Warriors (4-13-2, 1-11-2 Hockey East).
UNH keeper Ava Boutilier stopped all 24 shots she faced, handing the Warriors their second straight shutout loss (1-0 to Holy Cross, Dec. 1).
The two teams are slated to play Saturday at 3 p.m. at UNH. Last night’s Merrimack at UNH men’s game was cancelled due to “poor ice conditions.”
