NORTH ANDOVER — Brooke Hobson chipped in two goals to lead the No. 2 Northeastern women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over the Merrimack Warriors on Friday night at Lawler Rink.
Mia Brown got the scoring started for the Huskies, chipping in her ninth goal of the season at the 4:38 mark in the first period. Northeastern (25-3-1, 21-2-0 HEAW) then used a four-goal second period to power past the Warriors (4-21-4, 1-16-4 HEAW).
Alina Mueller and Matti Hartman posted goals just over two minutes apart to open the second period.
Gwyneth Philips recorded 17 saves in her fourth start and fourth victory as a Husky, and conceded just one goal to Merrimack’s Mikyla Grant-Mentis in the waning minutes of the third period.
Warrior keeper Emma Gorski made 47 stops. Merrimack, which is 0-10-2 dating back to Nov. 27, hosts UNH today at 2 p.m.
