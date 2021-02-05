Women's Basketball: Bridgewater shines in Merrimack loss

LORETTO, Pa. — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team cut a 20-point halftime deficit down to seven early in the fourth quarter but Saint Francis regrouped to pull out the 61-48 win.
Merrimack (0-6) is still searching for its first win under new coach Kelly Morrone. The Red Flash are now 10-4 (8-0 NEC).
Warrior senior Mayson Kimball scored a game-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Freshman Nadeshka Bridgewater of Lawrence scored eight points while adding four steals off the bench in 13 minutes of action.
Merrimack hosts Long Island University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
