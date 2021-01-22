Women's Hockey: Gorski's 49 saves not enough for Warriors

NORTH ANDOVER — Ava Boutilier (18 saves) notched the shutout as UNH blanked Merrimack, 3-0, on Friday afternoon.
Charlie Kettyle, Lauren Martin and Paige Rynne scored for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-10-1.
The highlight for the Warriors (1-8, 1-8 Hockey East) was the play of Emma Gorski between the pipes. The sophomore from Ontario had 49 saves, including all 21 shots she faced in the third period.
The two clubs play are back at it again Saturday at UNH at 7 p.m.
