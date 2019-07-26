The drive from Nashua to Haverhill and beyond is not the most convenient for Andrew Thibault, coming as it usually does at rush hour.
And, since he drives a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that barely gets 20 miles to the gallon, the gas money gets sucked up quickly.
But Thibault, a former Bishop Guertin standout who lives in Nashua, is hardly complaining as he completes his second season with the Kingston Night Owls. It may take up to two hours to get to and from games, but he considers it well worth it.
“I love playing for this team,” said Thibault, who will be a senior at Clark University in the fall. “There is a great team dynamic and it’s like a family. You come into the dugout after a play and everyone’s giving you a high five. It’s not like that on every team. I feel like I’m friends with everyone on the team.”
Thibault, who is interning this summer at the Nashua National Fish Hatchery, got that feeling from the start. Haverhill’s Alec Steed, a teammate at Clark, suggested that he consider playing for the Night Owls, telling him that they had a great team and coach (Paul) Sartori was a good coach to play for.
“I came to one practice and met a lot of the guys and I liked it right away. ... I signed the paperwork right after practice,” said Thibault.
In high school and for two years at Clark, Thibault had always played shortstop. But Clark’s coaching staff, seeing a glut of capable infielders on the team, wanted him to play the outfield, so he asked Sartori if he could play there when he joined the Night Owls. He didn’t have to ask twice.
“He put me in center field right away and made me the leadoff batter,” said Thibault. “I had never played the outfield, but I took a lot of fly balls and worked at it and it didn’t take long to adjust to it. Now I prefer playing the outfield.”
The switch was indeed a quick one. Last year, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Thibault rapidly became one of the best defensive outfielders in the North Shore Baseball League and he hit .329, scoring 23 runs for the playoff champion Night Owls. And he’s stepped it up mightily this summer.
After 21 games with the first place Night Owls (19-2), Thibault is batting a hefty .415, leads the league in runs scored with 30, is second in hits (behind teammate Joe Morin), is first in stolen bases with 17 and has been making some stunning catches in the outfield while fielding .963.
“Andrew really sets the tone for us,” said Sartori. “As the leadoff hitter, he’s constantly making things happen. And any fly ball to left or right center, he makes the catches look easy.
“Besides being blessed with terrific speed, he runs the bases with intelligence. Hitting, running, fielding (combined) — no one does it better.”
Other than the commute, it’s a perfect marriage. Thibault has mastered a new position and joined a team he appreciates while the Night Owls have one of the best all-around players in the league.
***************************************
The Andrew Thibault file
Hometown: Nashua
High School: Bishop Guertin
College, class: Clark University, upcoming senior
Sport: Baseball
Summer team: Kingston Night Owls
Position: Centerfielder
Rising offense: Clark — hit .298 as sophomore, .305 as junior with 5 homers, 20 RBIs, team-leading 33 runs; Night Owls — Hit .329 in 2018 with 23 runs scored, now hitting .415 with league-leading 30 runs scored and league-leading 17 stolen bases.
*********************************
Hitting, running, fielding (combined) — no one does it better.”
Paul Sartori on Andrew Thibault
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.