HAMPTON, N.H. — In the Division 1 boys soccer state finals Saturday afternoon, Windham left little for chance.
After two heart-stopping victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals, the Jaguars scored three first-half goals, which were more than enough in a 3-0 victory over host Winnacunnet to finish as unbeaten (11-0-1) state champions.
This was Windham’s first Division 1 state title after winning Division 2 crowns in 2012 and 2013.
“This just feels incredible,” said senior captain Landon Neal. “We did everything we thought we could do.”
Indeed, it was a great day for Windham all-around, but it was particularly satisfying for the Neal family. Landon had two goals and an assist while brother Preston recorded his sixth shutout of the season and had 10 saves that including a couple of the spectacular variety in the second half when Winnacunnet desperately tried to get back in the game. Freshman brother Cayson, meanwhile, was on the bench as a reserve after being called up from the JV team.
“That (a shutout) is something you always want to see in the final game,” said Preston. “There were a couple of close calls, but my defense did a nice job of clearing the ball.
“We were talking a lot before the game about getting the lead and that helped.”
The Jaguars took the lead 12 minutes in the game when team leading scorer and captain Charlie Breen got a pass from Landon Neal on the right said of the goal and boomed a beauty into the upper corner of the net.
“It felt great to bury one that early,” said Breen of his ninth goal of the season. “We knew from the start we could do this, but that gave us some momentum.”
Just five minutes later, Landon Neal got the ball right in front of the Winnacunnet goalie and drilled it in the net to provide a cushion. Then, at the nine minute mark, he and Ryan Husson had assists as junior Mason Pfeiffer tapped the ball in during a scramble in front of the net to account for the final 3-0 score.
Winnacunnet had few good scoring chances in the first half, but it did apply some pressure for the first 20 minutes of the second half. It forced Preston Neal to make several challenging saves before Windham seemed to regroup, regain control and cement its impressive championship.
“I’m really proud of this team because the path to this (championship) wasn’t easy for us,” said Windham coach Mike Hachey, who owns an impressive 124-50-9 record with three state titles in 11 years. “We had to play three road games against very tough opponents. Beating Manchester Central and Hanover was really tough.”
As is often the case with championship teams, Windham’s blue-chip players came through in the biggest game. In All-State voting, Breen and Preston Neal were first team, Owen Larouco was second team and Landon Neal was honorable mention. And all played key roles Saturday.
Among those also playing particularly well in what was truly a team effort were sophomore Sam Husson and seniors Jackson Mahoney and Dom Picciano.
Asked to compare this year’s team with those who won Division 2 crowns, Hachey said: “It may be the best team we’ve had or certainly one of the best. It’s a talented group, but you still need to have that desire and this team had it.”
Windham 3, Winnacunnet 0
Division 1 State Final
Goals: Charlie Breen, Landon Neal, Mason Pfeiffer
Assists: L. Neal 2, Ryan Husson
Saves: Windham — Preston Neal 10; Winnacunnet — Tanyon Ziolkowski 9
Windham (11-0-1): 3 0 — 3
Winnacunnet (10-3-2): 0 0 — 0
