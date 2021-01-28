His future on the mat is now for Salem senior standout George Boudreau — what little there is of it.
Last year was a magical year for the talented 138-pounder. Overlooked a bit in the shadow of New England champion Beau Dillon and classmates Josh Ozoria and Matt Adams, Boudreau compiled a terrific 56-9 record that included some memorable moments.
Perhaps the biggest moment came at the Methuen Tournament when he defeated two-time New England placer Keegan Coon of Mount Anthony in the 138-pound finals and was named tourney Outstanding Wrestler.
“He had just a phenomenal year,” said Salem coach Nick Eddy. “He was in a really tough weight class but he beat five guys who were (previous) New England placers.”
Boudreau did not place at New England last year, but his season was one to build on heading into what surely would be a banner season, both in New Hampshire and New England — until the coronavirus pandemic struck.
With the individual state tournament and New England tournament both called off, Boudreau was forced to alter his goals.
“Now it’s more of a focus on the team,” said Boudreau. “I’m just trying to help the team do the best we can.”
It’s an admirable approach, but it does seem a shame that Boudreau’s talents won’t be more in the spotlight, especially since this is likely his last season on the mat. College wrestling is not in his future.
“After high school, I’m probably going to trade school to become a plumber,” he explained.
If that’s the case, Boudreau’s wrestling career will end, but maybe not his athletic career. Interestingly, wrestling may not be his best sport. He is an avid rugby player who is a member of the U19 Amoskeag Rugby Club out of Manchester. It plays games throughout New England, although primarily in Connecticut.
Both of Boudreau’s parents played rugby in college, his father (Keith) at URI and mother (Nicole) at UConn, and he started playing in the eighth grade. It appealed to him right away.
“I never really got into football and rugby seems safer and is more like wrestling for me,” said Boudreau, who has been wrestling since joining the Salem Bulldogs in the first grade. “You tackle in rugby like you’re doing a double leg takedown. Wrestling really helped me for rugby.
“After high school, I might keep playing rugby. It’s more fun than anything. But now my main focus is wrestling.”
That’s the kind of attitude that Eddy loves and what he’s come to expect from Boudreau, who also was on the golf team at Salem.
“I’m going to hate to see him leave,” said Eddy. “I don’t think wrestling is his primary sport but he does everything to get better, and to help the team. He’s just a great kid, the kind you’d want to have for a son. Can’t say enough good things about him.”
The only unfortunate thing for Eddy is that he won’t be able to sing Boudreau’s praise after either the state or New England tournaments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.