It’s no fun being negative and it goes against my general nature.
In fact, I consider myself an optimist.
But the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) is testing my character with some of its decisions concerning the coronavirus pandemic.
I’ve already documented my displeasure that it banned all postseason tournaments, but now I tackle another issue — delaying indoor track and football to Fall 2 (Feb. 25-April 25) and wrestling to the spring season, which now extends to July 3.
Although my main issue here is wrestling, let me first say that putting indoor track and football in the same season is ridiculous. A high percentage of boys indoor track teams are made up of football players and this decision will deplete the boys track teams.
Moreover, many of the assistant track coaches are involved in football, which will make it difficult for practices and meets. And one other thing — there is some question if any of the major indoor track facilities will even be available for meets.
This may be academic, of course. A lot of football coaches are doubtful that the Fall 2 season will go off as planned due to the persistence of the coronavirus. Hopefully, the imminent vaccine will change that doubt.
For that matter, maybe a successful vaccine will be good news for wrestling because a spring season is hardly appetizing.
First of all, as it stands now, a competitive season is no sure thing. The EEA classification for wrestling does not allow for competition and limits it to restricted intra-team workouts.
There are suggestions from the MIAA and elsewhere that wrestling could hold outdoor matches, which would be more virus-safe, but how realistic is that?
Moving mats around is not an easy undertaking, a completely flat surface is a must and weather could be a problem, particularly if there is a rainy spring.
And what about the appeal of wrestling in the spring, when it’s competing against baseball, outdoor track and volleyball? Will the numbers be there. Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor believes they could be.
“I’m hopeful we can get some good numbers out as we battle basketball, track, and hockey on a normal year so there won’t be much difference there in terms of roster sizes,” said Lawlor.
But, Lawlor adds what may be a bigger concern: “What I fear is that the fringe kid who would normally try the sport might be persuaded to not try wrestling this year due to COVID concerns.”
Lawrence coach Rob Niceforo believes he can field a full lineup ... if there is a season.
“I’m not sure if it will happen, especially in Lawrence if the cases remain this high,” said Niceforo. “I do think having it in the spring is the most ideal as it buys some time and we could practice outdoors if needed.”
But will there be enthusiasm for wrestling in the spring, especially if there are no tournaments? Unfortunately, I have my doubts.
If it were up to me, wrestling would remain in the winter, or early spring. If New Hampshire can give it a go, with proper safety protocols, why can’t Massachusetts?
