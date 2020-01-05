Teams around the state are starting to take the Andover wrestling team much more seriously, and it showed why again Saturday when it placed second at the Whitman-Hanson Invitational.
It’s the second strong runner-up tournament finish for the Warriors, who were second to Mount Anthony at Londonderry. In Saturday’s meet, it finished with 181 points, just 10 behind Brockton. Haverhill finished fourth with 155.
Andover led all of the 16 teams in the field with nine placers, including three champions — 152-pounder Kelvin Davila, 160-pounder Elias Maita and 170-pounder Sean Ballou. It was the first-ever tournament title for Ballou.
Davila got an early five-point move and beat Haverhill’s Steven Wise 7-3 in the finals, while the unbeaten Maita and Ballou came through with pins. Finishing second for Andover were Brendan Major (195) and first-year heavyweight AJ Heidtke.
“We wrestled pretty tough again so I’m happy with that,” said Andover coach Mike Bolduc. “We only brought 12 wrestlers so this was a good performance.”
Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor was also happy with his squad, which had first-place finishes from 113-pounder Ben Davoli and heavyweight Jay Levy. Jackson DiFloures came in second, losing a tough 3-2 decision in the finals, and Israel Tricoche (170) as well as Wise were also runners-up.
OWLS 2ND AT SANFORD
For the first time in recent memory, the Timberlane wrestling team didn’t crown a champion at the Sanford Invitational. But the Owls used their depth to finish second behind Connecticut power Danbury, the defending New England champion.
The Owls had three finalists and all wrestled well in defeat -- Codey Wild (126), Nick Pallaria (145) and Chris Lund (220). Wild made a good account of himself against Danbury star Ryan Jack and Lund, who is just back from injury, fell in overtime.
Finishing third for Timberlane were Konrad Parker (113) and Cooper Kelly (182). Overall, counting the Timberlane B team (10th in the 26-team field), the Owls had 15 placers.
CENTRAL CAPTURES DUALS
Jimmy Glynn had four pins despite moving up two weight classes to 120, joining brother Mike Glynn (138) and Anthony Mears (220) with the same number of falls, as Central Catholic won the DeMaio Duals, edging Wayland 37-34 in the championship match. Nick Spero (106) and Stephen Donovan (132) were also both 4-0 on the day.
BARD’S GETS HUGE WIN
Heavyweight Corey Bard had a huge 4-2 win over Framingham Holiday champ Yousef Lofti, as Methuen highlighted a quad-meet sweep with a 45-30 win over King Phillip.
First-year wrestlers Xavier Cordero (132), Ryan Melo (160) and Dan Guzman were all unbeaten for the Rangers (5-0) and CJ Brown remained unbeaten on the year.
For Greater Lawrence, which went 1-3, Adam Radar and Amauris Gomez were both unbeaten on the day, each in two weight classes.
SALEM: IMPRESSIVE SPLIT
Salem went 2-2 in the rugged Falcon Duals at Minnechaug, losing to the home team 37-36 when the actual tie was decided by the sixth criteria. George Boudreau (138), Beau Dillon (220) and heavyweight Josh Ozoria were all 4-0 with four pins and Matt Adams was also 4-0. Tanner Morgano had a big pin against Minnechaug and another one in a 42-39 win over Mansfield.
SURGING WHITTIER SWEEPS
Surprising Whittier Tech won three more meets, including a 49-24 decision over North Andover for its second over an MVC school in three days, to improve to 13-1. Anthony Moran was 3-0 at 170 and freshman Jeremy Rousseau won two more matches at 220 and was one of seven Wildcats who were unbeaten on the day.
For North Andover, which won two of three meets, Anthony McCann led the way with a 3-0 record.
TWO PINS: 24 SECONDS
Returning New England placer Conor Maslanek had two pins in a combined 24 seconds, the first in eight seconds for Pelham. The short-handed Pythons dropped a pair of dual meets but won five of six contested matches against Goffstown. Evan Haskins and Nick Carroll joined Maslanek with a pair of pins.
BROWN SPARKS SWEEP
Will Brown was the Wrestler of the Day for Pinkerton with two first-period pins as the Astros improved to 3-1 with a pair of dual-meet wins.
100TH FOR SILLS
Windham was just 1-2 in a quad-meet at Reading but Payton Sills was 3-0 and picked up the 100th win of his career.
Sanford Invitational
Top team scores (26 teams): Danbury 250, Timberlane 221, Xavier 198, Cumberland 177.5, Mt. Arafat 107, 10. Timberlane B 69
Timberlane placers:
113: 3. Konrad Parker; 120: 4. Jake Rousseau; 126: 3. John Leavitt; 132: 6. Erik Kappler; 138: 2. Codey Wild, 6. Braden Perras; 145: 2. Nick Pallaria; 152: 4. Adam Marquis; 160: 4. Anthony Rousseau; 170: 5. Joe Friel; 182: 3. Cooper Kelly, 4. Kaeleb Moley; 195: 6. Brendan Young; 220: 2. Chris Lund; HVY: 4. Malikai Colon
Whitman-Hanson Invitational
Team scores (16 teams): Brockton 191.5, Andover 181, Xaverian 159, Haverhill 155, Foxboto 127
Local placers:
113: 1. Ben Davoli (H); 132: 6. Daon Hatziglannis; 138: 2. Jackson DiFloures (H), 4. Miles Fraser (And); 145: 3. Edgar Feliciano (H), 5. Jonathan Davila (And); 152: 1. Kelvin Davila (A), 2, Steven Wise (H); 160: 1. Elias Maita (And), 4. Dryden Fisher (H); 170: 1. Sean Ballou (And), 2. Israel Tricoche (H); 182: 4. Connor Sheehan (And); 195: 2. Brendan Major (And) ; 220: 6. Dan Toothaker (H); HVY: 1. Jay Levy (H), 2. AJ Heidke (And)
Windham goes 1-2
Team scores: Windham 42, Reading 22; Tewksbury 39, Windham 17; Beverly 48, Windham 21
Windham records:
113: Sam Oakes 3-0; 120: Jayson Clementi 1-2; 126: Payton Sills 3-0; 132: Conner Sills 2-1; 138: Sam Husson 1-0, Ky Cole 1-0, Joe Furey 0-1; 145: Nick Antonucci 1-2; 152: Tom Maloney 0-1, Noah Alfonso 0-3; 160-170: Hunter Tornquist 2-1; 220: Matt Scharff
Pinkerton wins pair
Team scores: Pinkerton 57, Winnacunnet 23; Pinkerton 54, Mascoma 24106
Pinkerton records:
106: Nathan Lundquist 1-0; 113: Michael Folo 1-0, Casey Phelan 1-1; 120: Jacob Merrill 1-1; 126: Dominic Robinson 1-0; 132: Robinson 1-0; 138: Billy Knapp 0-2; 145: David Hammond 2-0, 2 pins; 152: Abbie Dumont, Ryan Gordon 0-1; 160: Jack Mackiernan 2-0; 170: Isaac Cohen 0-2; 182: Sterling McLaughlin 2-0; 195: Will Brown 2-0; 220: Ben Colson 2-0; HVY: Jake Scarelli 2-0
Records: Pinkerton 3-1
Dameo Duals
Team scores: Central 37, Wayland 34; Central 61, Milford, N.H. 18; Central 63, Marlboro 15; Central 53, Nashoba 24
Central records:
106: Nick Spero 4-0; 113: James Bohenko 3-1; 120: Jimmy Glynn 4-0, 4 pins; 126: Jackie Dehney 3-1; 132: Stephen Donovan 4-0; 138: Mike Glynn 4-0, 4 pins; 145: Nate Vachon 3-1; 152: Matt Shaw 3-1; 160: Kyle Hebert 2-2; 170: Jack Delaney 1-3; 182: Shawn Finneran 1-2; 195:Owen Buffagna 3-1 ; 220: Anthony Mears 4-0, 4 pins; HVY: Anthony Durkin 1-2
Records: Central Catholic 6-0
Whittier sweeps
Team scores: Whittier 57, Woburn 19; Whittier 66, Waltham 9, Whittier 49, North Andover 24; North Andover 40, Woburn 10; North Andover 48, Waltham 12
Local records:
106: Sebastien Boisvert (W) 2-0; 113: Adam Rousseau (W) 1-0; 120: Youscarl Nina (W) 2-1, Carson Milovanovic (NA) 2-1, 126: Anthony McCann (NA) 3-0, Lucas Welling (W) 0-2, 132: Jack Dalton (NA) 2-0, Javier Cepeda (W) 0-2; 138: Kris Rhoton (NA 2-0; 145: Ethan Calderwood (W) 2-0; 152: Luke Iamele (W) 2-0; 160: Jeremias Collazo (W) 2-0, Cam Watson (NA) 2-1; 170: Anthony Moran (W) 3-0, Tommy Cox (NA) 2-1; 182: Jack Lemarier (W) 2-1, Colby Carbone (NA) 1-1; 195: Jyzaiah Ferreira (W) 0-3, Jack Carbone (NA) 2-1; 220: Jeremy Rousseau (W) 2-0; HVY: Erickson Rivas (W) 1-1
Records: Whittier 13-1, North Andover 5-7
Falcon Duals
Team scores: Salem 50, Ashland 30; Minnechaug 37, Salem 36; Trumbull. Conn. 37, Salem 30; Salem 42, Mansfield 39
Top Salem records:
106: Ryan O’Rourke 3-1; 120: Phil Giordano 2-2; 126: Matt Adams 4-0; 132: Matteo Mustapha 2-2; 138: George Boudreau 4-0; 145: Brayden Fleming 2-2; 195: Tanner Morgano 2-2; 220: Beau Dillon 4-0; HVY: Josh Ozoria 4-0
Methuen sweeps
Team scores: Methuen 66, Gr. Lawrence 18; Methuen 54, Leominster 13; Methuen 45, King Phillip 30; Gr. Lawrence 42, Leominster 18; King Philip 54, Gr. Lawrence 29
Local records:
106: Jack Stoddard (M) 3-0; 113: Michael Crowe (M) 3-0, Tyler Boudrow (GL) 0-2; 120: Alex Peavey (M) 1-2, Jayden LaPointe (GL) 2-1; 126: Adam Radar (M) 2-0, Dillon Dao (M) 0-1, Aden Ranno (GL) 2-0; 132: Xavier Cordero (M) 2-0, Rader (M) 1-0, Ranno 1-0, Joesph DeBellis (GL) 1-1; 138: Joe Gangi (M) 1-1; Enrique Binet (M) 0-1, Joesph DeBellis (GL) 1-0, Matthew Bolduc (GL) 0-2; 145: Corey Ciccotelli (M) 2-1, Agustin Reina (GL) 1-2; 152: Dom DeMaio (M) 3-0, Julian Melendez (GL) 1-2; 160: Ryan Melo (M) 1-0, Jean Carlos Paula (M) 0-1, Amauris Gomez (GL) 1-0, Jaden Colon (GL) 0-1; 170: CJ Brown (M) 2-0, Melo 1-0, 2-0, Gomez 0-1, Colon 0-1 182: Dan Guzman (M) 2-0, Brown 1-0, Edward Pimentel (GL) 1-2; 195: JarielJulio (M) 0-1, Bryan Jacinta (M) 0-1, Guzman 1-0, Dominic Colon (GL) 0-3; 220: Nick Notenboom (M) 1-1, Anffelny Araujo (GL) 2-1; HVY: Corey Bard (M) 3-0, Benedict Nouel (GL) 0-2
Records: Greater Lawrence 6-7-1, Methuen 5-0
Pelham goes 0-2
Team scores: Bedford 45, Pelham 27; Goffstown 54, Pelham 18
Pelham records:
113: Patrick Soonthornprapuet 1-1;145: Jacob Donovan 1-1; 160: Evan Haskins 2-0, 2 pins; 170: ; 182: Nick Carroll 2-0, 2 pins; 195: Conor Maslanek 2-0, 2 pins; 220: Bryce Bienvenu 0-2
